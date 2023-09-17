The history of cultural policy Fidel Castro and the Cuban revolution was not exhausted in the Padilla case of 1971 —the arrest of the poet and his confession similar to the style of the Moscow trials–, nor in his previous reference from 1968 with official accusations against himself Padilla by his award-winning collection of poems Outside the game.

The two Padilla cases defined the rupture of progressive intellectuals, revolutionaries and sympathizers with Castro and the Cuban revolutionbut there is a story that few have cared to investigate: the authoritarian version of the Cuban State against intellectual creation broke out in June 1961, when the government banned the 14-minute documentary PM: the intellectuals protested and Commander Castro met with the entire community of creators three Fridays in a row at the headquarters of the National Library to define the political and ideological doctrine for creators.

There, in those meetings, Fidel Castro defined the guiding principle of the cultural policy of the revolution: “with the revolution, everything; against the revolution, no rights.” From 1961 to 1971, foreign intellectuals who sympathized with the revolution looked the other way, even though the PM case had defined the authoritarian line of the State to allow only favorable opinions and condemn any type of criticism.

The PM incident was very simple: two documentary filmmakers went out into the night streets of Havana recording live and direct the festive atmosphere of the party nights, the documentary was shown in the television program of the Lunes supplement of the newspaper Revolucion directed by the writer Guillermo Cabrera Infante – and his brother was one of the two documentary makers -, but The Cuban State prohibited its showing in cinema chains because the content showed the social irresponsibility of Havana residents in their nights of alcohol and sex, when the fight against the United States for the definition of the Marxist-Leninist route and for the defeat of the pro-American invasion at Playa Girón.

The fourteen-minute documentary without a script, without words and only the image of the Havana festival was the beginning of repressive authoritarianism. The other documentary filmmaker, Orlando Jiménez Leal, stated in an interview (book The PM case. Cinema, power and censorship, Hypermedia publishing house) what happened last Friday when the commander expressed the speech that went down in history as Words to the intellectuals and in the that established the criterion that “no rights” would be allowed against the revolution.

All the details of this story are known, but Jiménez Leal made a revelation that hinted at a definition of militaristic authoritarianism: “Fidel Castrobefore beginning his endless speech, in a somewhat theatrical gesture, he stood up, he took out his gun and in a studied manner he put it on the table and said: ‘everyone here has been very learned and I have had a lot of patience.’”

The information about Castro’s gun in a meeting of intellectuals whose power was in their capacity for critical reflection recalls those words that are still searching for their author: “when I hear the word culture, it makes me want to take out the gun.” One version is credited to General Millán Astray in the Spanish Civil War and others find the authorship in a speech by the Nazi Joseph Goebbels. What Astray did say at the University of Salamanca de Unamuno was: “death to intelligence, long live death”, a cry that could be interpreted in the scenario of taking out the gun to the call for culture.

The historical explanation of the culture-power itinerary in the cuban revolution passes through that dark tunnel from the PM case of 1961 to the second Padilla case of 1971, with communicating vessels that explain that the Cuban revolution found in culture a legitimacy that was given to it by allied intellectuals, who looked the other way in 1961 when the poet Virgilio Piñerale said in front of Fidel Castro: “I am afraid” of the arrest in 1971 of poet Padillahis stay for several days in the dungeons of Cuban security and his reappearance in a room of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba with a self-confession document where he sprinkled accusations of counterrevolutionary acts against the main Cuban and foreign intellectuals who had previously supported the revolution.

The Padilla case in 1971 broke the relationship of Mario Vargas Llosa and Carlos Fuentes with Fidel and the Cuban revolution and, against all odds, the reaffirmation of the intellectual dependence of Julio Cortázar and Gabriel García Márquez on Castro’s authoritarianism, with many additional data that appear in the recently published book Las Cartas del Boom (Alfaguara).

Vargas Llosa and Fuentes maintained their unconditional support for Fidel Castro from 1961 to 1971, although with the first indications that they no longer had the support of the Cuban revolution because the two had taken paths of evasive literature and not of revolutionary content. including in passing the pressures of the Castro cultural ideological bloc of Casa de las Américas on Julio Cortázar, alleging that his novel Hopscotch and especially 62: model to assemble were evasive of reality and forcing him to write a rather mediocre content novelLibro de Manuel, in so much so that the sergeants of Cuban culture criticized Changing Skin, by Carlos Fuentes, and demanded (as was written here before) that the line of content of the novel be in the speeches of Castro and Che Guevara, as the Colombian critic demanded. Oscar Collazos.

The Padilla case cannot be explained without the PM case of 1961 which involved the entire Cuban creative community that had supported the revolution and that had then gradually been segregated from official cultural circles. By the way, the current Cuban government is clear about these meanings: in 2001 it recognized the speech of Fidel Castro to the intellectuals and in 2021, just a couple of years ago, President Díaz-Canel recalled that the night he prepared the sixtieth anniversary speech of Words to the Intellectuals “I went to bed after rereading what Fidel said 60 years ago and other texts” and “I confess that I was excited (…) by the confirmation of the validity of those words.”

What remains to be investigated is why the intellectuals maintained their support for Castro and the revolution from 1961 to 1971.

