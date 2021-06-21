Mutasem Abdullah (Dubai)

A festive photo of Youssef Ahmed Hassan, the substitute player for the Egyptian youth team, in the match against Niger yesterday, topped the scene of the first day of the start of the Arab U-20 Cup hosted by Cairo with the participation of 16 teams, after he celebrated the second goal of his country by embracing his mother in the stands of Cairo Stadium, which hosted a match The teams in the first group

The official account of the Arab Football Association celebrated the pictures of Youssef Hassan, the substitute player for the Egyptian youth team against Niger 2-0 in the first round of the first group, and commented on the pictures of the celebration in which the young player hugged his mother in the stands of the Cairo International Stadium with the phrase “and the parents are kind.”

The pioneers of social networking sites interacted with the various celebrations of the Egyptian player Youssef Hassan, who was surprised by the presence of his mother in the stadium’s stands. Pictures of the celebration were widely circulated in conjunction with the launch of the Arab Youth Cup in its seventh edition in Cairo, with the participation of 16 teams.

4 matches were held yesterday at the start of the fourth edition of the Arab U-20 Cup, where Egypt beat Niger 2-0, Morocco beat Tajikistan 6-1, UAE national team beat Djibouti 8-0, and finally Algeria beat Mauritania 1-0.

The first and second teams of the four groups in the Arab Cup qualify for the quarter-finals, whose matches will be played on the 29th and 30th of this month, with the four winning teams qualifying for the semi-finals of the tournament, which will be held on July 3, and the final match will be played on July 7. next.