As if straight out of the plot of a super popcorn sci-fi movie, a man disguised himself as a clown to rob in public. And it is not about ‘any clown’ but the very one “Joker”.

So yes: “Where was Batman?” was the million dollar question. The man, who decided to dress in baggy orange pants, a gray shirt, a navy blue vest and a black jacket, his face was painted white with a stain at the level of his mouth simulating a smile.

This reads pretty similar to the work done by Joaquin Phoenix in one of his most recent shocking performances bringing the ‘Joker’ to life on the big screen while wearing a red suit.

‘Very Joker’, but his hands on the machete stopped him…

The man with a thin complexion and dreadlocks, who, so to speak, dared to 'impersonate' the so-called 'Joker'was arrested this weekend after a complaint of assault in the streets of the Tlacamaca neighborhood, of the Gustavo A. Madero Mayor's Office, Mexico City.

I have done, the man disguised as a clown was apprehended in possession of a machete and cash that he had stolen from his most recent victim, reported the Secretary of Citizen Security.

The unique robbery that was almost ‘from a movie’ occurred on Avenida Insurgentes Norte at the corner with Poniente 112, where a 43-year-old man was injured with a cut on his right arm.

The victim explained that shortly before, while he was walking down the street, a subject dressed as a clown intercepted him and wounded him with an object similar to a knife to finally strip him of his belongings.