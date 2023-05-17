Dimarco is the head fan with the microphone, Lukaku prays on his knees, Lautaro embraces everyone, Mkhitaryan forgets the pain in his muscle and smiles, Dzeko dances…

Romelu Lukaku prays on his knees, Lautaro is embraced by everyone, Mkhitaryan forgets the pain in his muscle and smiles, Dzeko dances like a boy, Onana lying on the ground squeezes the ball tightly between his sure big hands and then there is Federico Dimarco who takes possession of the speaker microphone.

The one that had been used in the pregame to announce the formations. It is the voice of the true Milanese winger (indeed, true Inter fan) that comes from the loudspeakers of the San Siro. He is the Nerazzurri vocalist who leads the Zhang family club towards Istanbul. He sings the choirs for his companions, a Sanremo-style catwalk. The Ariston crowd, usually seated and composed, however is something else: here at the Scala del calcio everyone is standing, many are crying and screaming together with Federico. It is the celebration of a people who have been waiting for a night like this for 13 years, ever since with Mourinho on the bench he suffered the sweetest defeat in his history, at the Camp Nou, against Messi and his associates. Then the party had been at Malpensa, in the middle of the night, this time it’s at the Meazza. Quite a difference… See also Save soldier Asllani: so Inzaghi must recover him

WHAT A REPERTOIRE — “He who does not jump Rossonero is” shouts Dimarco and then “Everyone in Istanbul”. The “anti-Milanist” chorus also arrives, which exalts the North. The stadium goes after its… leader of the people. His eyes are shining with joy, Faith, someone who grew up on that curve. Someone who learned to love the Nerazzurri shirt as a child and then conquered it in the truest sense of the word. The whole process in the youth sector was not enough for him: he also had to add his apprenticeship around Italy. And if Simone Inzaghi, who believed in him, had not arrived at the Pinetina, perhaps Dimarco would now be elsewhere. That’s why he sings. Strongest of all. With that mic that’s like a king’s scepter. Around him Barella without a shirt doesn’t stop for a second. Lautaro, with the captain’s armband, raises his arms, greets and blows kisses. Simone Inzaghi is complimented by everyone, but remains a step behind his men who run under the curve. It is also and above all the triumph of the former Lazio coach, but by nature he lives it… from a distance. He is no less happy than the others, but he embraces his staff, the men who have helped him in this endeavor and who have stood by him when the wind blew in his face and the future looked anything but rosy. See also Sebastián Villa, in the midst of the scandal, leaves an ironic message on networks

BANNERS — It is the apotheosis of interismo, a night that seemed like a mirage just a month ago, on April 15, when Monza beat Inter at home, jeopardizing qualification for the next Champions League (now almost safe). Looking back on then, it seems like an eternity has passed and instead 9 matches have gone by, the 3-3 against Benfica in the second leg of the quarterfinals (which counts as a success) and eight wins in a row between the championship, the Italian Cup and the Champions League. That’s why everyone smiles and sings. An irreverent banner appears on the Curva Nord with the words: “We’re going to Istanbul, m….!”. There is also the former Hakimi in the stands: the Moroccan smiles after having exulted at the moment of Lautaro’s goal. But everyone loses their aplomb to a certain extent: President Zhang and the CEO Marotta shake hands, the vice president Zanetti, the ds Ausilio and his deputy Baccin celebrate. Everyone has someone to hug, while outside the stadium there are fireworks. San Siro has no intention of emptying itself out. Because this is a night that everyone wishes would never end. And so the party moves to the locker room, where there are more hugs and tears before the shower. Inzaghi gives the team a day of well-deserved rest. Meeting for tomorrow in Appiano, but today the party continues. Each with their own families. And the hunt for a ticket to the final in Istanbul is already open, but that’s another story… See also Lazio - Napoli: live live Serie A Football 27/02/2022 | The Gazzetta dello Sport

May 17, 2023 (change May 17, 2023 | 01:25)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#final #whistle #stands #San #Siro #lawn #apotheosis #Interismo