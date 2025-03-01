If I leave it and nobody follows, what a failure!

Ander Mirambell

——————————–

I ask Bernat Search (52):

– Have you ever thrown into a sled … Have you tried the Bobsleight?

Bernat Search says not with his head. No, not even, let’s go, what am I asking.

All that thinks while chewing the salad that is being zampando.

And when he swallows, he answers me:

– On occasion I have tried the last curves of a layout. Only once I made an entire circuit, and it was in Bob-Taxi mode.

(That is, guided by a specialist).

– And how has you spent fifteen years, from 2007 to 2022, acting as a physical trainer of Ander Mirambell, the Spanish Skeleton legend? – I ask now.

Read too

– Because Ander is a snake charming. Don’t you know? –I answer me.

And we both break laugh.

Well, we both know.

(…)

Bernat Search smiles when he goes back twenty years.

He goes to 2005 or 2006, to those years in which Ander Mirambell had decided to put the world for Montera and was saying: “Well, I will be Olympic.”

“I was already a professor at the Facultat de l’Atlivitat Physics I l’Estport de Blanquerna (Cafe), as I am now, and Ander Mirambell was one of my students,” Bernat tells me. I remember that he asked me for time in the office. He entered and told me that he had started in a very rare sport, and that if he wanted to accompany him in the adventure. He told me with a conviction and passion so unconventional that I told him we would try.

And so everything started.

(And it ended up: over time, Ander Mirambell, already removed from high competition, has played four winter Olympic Games).

Bernat seeks to hold the gums while Ander Mirambell starts, in a 2022 training Miquel González / Shooting

– And what did you have?

-Nothing. Neither knowledge nor tools. Ander knew something about that sport, had read the articles of an Italian sage. We also call Uueli Geissbühler, an Austrian coach who came to see us and guided us in the secrets of the material. We knew that the specialists trained archaicly, worked for strength as in Eastern Europe, such as sprinters. From there, we were configuring our way of doing.

It cost us to open those doors. And Ander was sad that the school died when he retired ”

Bernat LookAnder Mirambell physical trainer





– And if you had no means, how did you train?

– We had strength in the laboratory of Blanquerna, also in the athletics tracks of L’Hospitalet Nord. We were going to Serrahima and Sebastià Conesa helped us. I was the physical trainer, but that was not my main job, I have never been able to be 100%Ander.



Bernat Looking, days ago in Barcelona Joan Mateu Parra / Shooting

And from there, madness.

Ander Mirambell put the money.

He worked as a gardener in the summers, he took care of pools in Manresa, his prestige was growing in the circuits, in the halls of the residences of athletes, in the offices …

“I have said it: a snake charming,” Bernat’s, Bernat Bernat. He is sympathetic, honest and generous, returns a lot. Federations and sponsors saw that Ander guaranteed a great media return, a wonder in such a minority sport.





Read too

Sergio Heredia

The newspaper libraries retain Mirambell’s adventures. Broken clavicles and fingers, sinister cars when skating on the ice, the mother who suffers while operating her son in an unknown hospital, the athlete who in the end is professionalized. The newborn Ice Federation ended up listening to him: he multiplied bets for his athletes.

“It was difficult to open all those doors,” says Bernat looking. And for that, Ander was sad that all this could disappear when he retired (2022).





Emparate both, in the last three years they designed a capture program. There were calls for platforms and networks. One hundred applicants responded. They selected fifteen. Everyone passed through the Car de Sant Cugat and Madrid.

Three phenomena, Clara Aznar, Ana Torres-Quevedo and Adrián Rodríguez will participate in the World Cup that starts next Saturday in Lake Planid (Leanna García, another Spanish, will compete in Bobsleigh, is the first of our country in the history of this competition).

(Your adventures appear in Skeleton’s: Serious Kidsthe feature film that circulates through theaters since the end of 2024).