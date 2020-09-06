The normal autumn novel of Viktor Pelevin this yr turned out to be particularly thick and delightful. The thickness of the e book is because of technical causes – “Invincible Solar” was deliberate to be launched in two volumes, as 5 years in the past – “The Overseer”, however the post-like financial actuality required compaction. AND the novel is gorgeous not solely within the sense of an exquisite dreamlike spectacle, “spectacularity” (in descriptions of nature, non secular buildings and states of the human spirit), but in addition in a particular compositional grace with which it actually “dances”. Nonetheless, first issues first – the critic Lydia Maslova presents the e book of the week, particularly for Izvestia.

Victor Pelevin

Invincible Solar

Moscow: Eksmo, 2020 .– 704 p.

The dance within the new novel is crucial ingredient of the plot and the principle instrument of dialogue between individuals and gods, permitting each to destroy the entire world, lastly separating spirit and matter, and to put it aside. In “Invincible Solar” not solely the god Shiva dances, who is meant to do it in keeping with his job description. The primary human characters are compelled to resort to dancing in probably the most determined, brilliant and harmful moments of life: the Roman emperor, the Cuban prostitute and the “spare butterfly” from the psychedelic ballet “Schrödinger’s cat and the Chuang Tzu butterfly within the thickets of the Grass of Oblivion”. It’s nice to notice that every one the dancers are very handsome, and as occasions unfold, they appear to be moreover full of dazzling and formidable magnificence.

The story is instructed on behalf of the blonde Sasha Orlova, not constrained in funds, however not devoid of religious requests and occurring a “magical journey” when her dad, the “pasta king”, offers her a thousand euros for yearly she has 30 years previous. Pelevin isn’t the primary time to get into a lady’s pores and skin, and he appears to be advantageous in it. Lovers of psychological realism generally blame the author that his heroines, voicing writer’s ideas, look extremely smart and insightful. This obvious cognitive dissonance is definitely eliminated by turning on magical considering. , which has at all times been usually really helpful for an satisfactory notion of Pelevin’s texts, and the additional, the extra it turns into mandatory.

Then every little thing turns into clear without delay – why, say, in The Sacred E book of the Werewolf, a younger intercourse employee turns right into a magic fox, who has been strolling her transcendental path for hundreds of years, and in Invincible Solar, a Moscow lazy lady pretends to be the traditional goddess of the Moon … Technically, that is attainable should you go to sleep in one of many two “masks of Caracalla” – that is the title of the primary a part of the novel, the place the heroine will go to Hagia Sophia and meet a pair of mysterious homeowners of the AUrora yacht, hiding the principle magical artifact, round which within the second half is Sol Invictus. – and all of the dances will spin.

Sasha describes one among these decisive dances for the universe as follows: “… it was like a waterfall of virtually unrelated photographs – as if a cistern with the cultural reminiscence of mankind had thrown out all its contents on me.” From this cistern, the writer of Invincible Solar, as typical, generously splashes data on the reader. For instance, concerning the unconscious scripts inherent within the fairy story “Go there – I do not know the place, convey that – I do not know what”, about Istanbul structure and Sufi poetry, about historic music and Beethoven, about Emperor Caracalla and his many kinfolk. However rising from this religious waterfall, Pelevin, an attentive researcher of mass tradition, doesn’t lose sight of the newest developments. So, every chapter, written on behalf of Sasha (and never from these personalities during which she reincarnates, falling asleep within the masks of Caracalla), ends with a humorous description of the emoji file, summarizing the story:

Quote Writer “Emoji_attractive_blonde_with_thick_gold_bag_in_the_hand_of_the_small_stretched_earth_ball.png.”

or

Quote Writer “Emojis_ of two_beautiful_blondes_ well_understanding_ the frightening_and_unpredictable_nature_of_the_world_full_of_dangers_and_harming_for_health_of_substances_but_not_gathering_of_the_fight_for_private_fight.”

In the event you write down all these information individually so as, you’ll get one thing like a text-graphic novel, which fairly clearly displays the principle plot twists and turns and experiences of the heroine. Positive, The satirist Pelevin doesn’t deny himself the pleasure of composing a web page of a progressive academic brochure, the place emojis are uncovered as a software of psychological enslavement and a weapon of finance capital. Nonetheless, in its use, emoji relatively look, in keeping with one of many characters, like a brand new hieroglyphics: “Western writing with emoji turns into much like Japanese, the place a hieroglyph dripping with numerous meanings and connotations on occasion pops up among the many letters of the phonetic alphabet.”

So emoji in Invincible Solar doesn’t seem in any respect as a result of the blonde has a poor vocabulary – she is only a fairly well-read woman … Nicely, besides that I missed Tolstoy’s Kreutzer Sonata. Nonetheless, there are sufficient good individuals on the pages of the novel to shortly clarify the which means of this story, which, given the musical connotations, could be extra precisely referred to as “Bacchanalia”. However Sasha will get the chance to indicate off his literary erudition and fairly near the textual content to cite a phrase from Nabokov’s memoirs “Different Shores” – from a chapter that remembers a slipshod restaurant assembly with Bunin. It’s to him that the lodge doorman in Varadero is surprisingly related, the place Sasha-Luna lastly finds her astral accomplice, the Solar.

The darkish alleys of the Cuban resort, the place purchasers are virtually gropingly searching for prostitutes hiding within the thickets, illuminating their faces with lighters, turn out to be the surroundings for one of the crucial touching scenes of the novel. A sense of acute pity for everybody who was fortunate sufficient to be born overwhelms the reader, together with the heroine bursting into tears, who noticed on the face of a poor Cuban woman sitting within the bushes, a “Russian people hieroglyph that has modified little for the reason that instances of Tolstoy and Chekhov” and which, in a method or one other, is at all times current in probably the most advanced calligraphic Pelevin designs.

It doesn’t matter what worldwide and interplanetary parallel realities Pelevin’s enchanting fantasy carried away, it’s nonetheless inconceivable to neglect that he’s not only a Russian-speaking author, however Russian in probably the most sublimely humanistic, Tolstoy-Chekhovian sense of the phrase, though it typically appears that he has utterly ceased to be occupied with Russia. It’s unlikely that that is actually so – in “Invincible Solar” there’s irrefutable proof that Pelevin intently screens the home media. Considered one of Sasha’s former boyfriends conceived the concept of ​​an “completely revolutionary” novel concerning the destiny of Russia “Do not Cry Destiny”, composed of probably the most “clickbait” headlines of a real-life information website : “Russian tortured neighbors with horse neighing”, “Solved the riddle of the origin of consciousness within the mind”, “The airplane passenger prevented her fellow traveler together with her hair and was reputed to be vile”, “The mind’s work turned out to be inexplicable”.