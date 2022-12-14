It doesn’t work or does it? Max Verstappen has to look for a new engine (again).

Honda has officially withdrawn from the premier class. However, the Japanese engine manufacturer will continue to supply the power unit to Red Bull Racing until the end of 2025, which is actually longer than planned. In addition, the brand has registered as an engine manufacturer for the 2026 season. The question is whether that is with Red Bull.

Should Max look for a new bike?

Well, that’s not clear yet. According to Auto, Motor und Sport Honda is eagerly looking for another team in Formula 1. This is because Red Bull would like to take on the production of the power source itself via Red Bull Powertrains. By that time, the racing team will also have the facilities to do this.

If this is the case, Honda will take a different path. The brand would like to be a full partner of an F1 team. That is not the case at Red Bull Racing. This is because Honda would then only be responsible for the electrical part of the power source. That is why Honda is already looking around to supply other F1 teams. According to the latest rumors, these are McLaren or Aston Martin, for example.

Red Bull Racing still needs a partner in this. It would even talk to Ford. New information points in the direction of a sponsorship deal and not an intensive collaboration. This is because Max’s racing team may no longer need an external engine manufacturer after 2025…

Honda smells success

Max is world champion again and Honda would actually like to be part of the success again. Whether with Red Bull or not. It is clear in Japan that participating in F-1, but also winning GPs, has a positive effect on the image.

Perhaps they left too early and are trying to make up for that mistake by re-entering F1 as a full-fledged cooperation partner within a few years.

