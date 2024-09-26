It is unlikely that Robert Smith would have I’ve seen the Muchachada Nui program where they parody him. In that shocking episode, A group of clappers encourages The Cure singer, played by (great characterization) Joaquín Reyes: “Come on, Robert, go out and dance, you do it phenomenally. Your body moves like a palm tree, soft, soft, softly.” And Joaquín/Robert dances, taking little steps and moving his arms. On the English group’s last tours, Smith (Blackpool, England, 65 years old) has danced, an unusual event because of the contrast with his always gloomy stage performance. He could be seen shaking his body a little when he was dancing. performs the group’s classic Close to Me. Perhaps he was inspired to make this gesture to celebrate the particularly happy moment of his musical career, because it is difficult to find a group with the status of freedom and that has accumulated a career spanning so many years (their first work dates back to 1979) as coherent as The Cure.

This commitment to art above all else drives the group to release music only when the material seems up to the task for Smith. Sixteen years have passed since the release of their last work, 4:13 Dream, from 2008. Today we have started to hear part of what will be his new album, entitled Songs of a Lost Worldwhich will be released on November 1st. The album’s advance song is called Alone and it works as a perfect portrait of what The Cure is today: a band that puts its artistic interests before what the market demands. Alone It runs for 6 long minutes and 53 seconds, and Smith’s anguished voice doesn’t emerge until halfway through, welcoming us with an apocalyptic message: “This is the end of every song we sing. / The fire burned to ashes and the stars were clouded with tears.”

Smith has been working on this album for almost a decade, when he announced its conception. In fact, he has already performed some of the songs in concerts, such as Alone, Another practice that positions the English group on the fringes of the market: few current bands test songs live before they are released.

So much Alone like other new pieces premiered on recent tours (Endsong, And Nothing Is Forever, I Can’t Never Say Goodbye either A Fragile Thing, which are expected to be included in Songs of a Lost World) announce an album of dense atmospheres, the kind of Cure songs that slowly make their way through a thick, nocturnal mist. Symphonies that seem like the anticipation of an irremediable misfortune, but that the listener feels compelled to continue, even if the outcome is the precipice. Songs that trap you in an atmosphere that is both murky and romantic. “I want the album to work in the way that those great Cure albums do, which are like a single piece. I would like people to listen to it from beginning to end and feel transported somewhere for the duration of the album,” Smith said of the new album.

Cover of ‘Songs of a Lost World’, The Cure’s new album, which will be released on November 1st.

Despite Songs of a Lost World It’s their first album in 16 years, and The Cure have been going strong in recent times, giving concerts and becoming a smashing live band. They are perfect for arenas or headlining festivals with three-hour concerts where they test out their new compositions and offer part of their inexhaustible catalogue of classics, whether on the dark or dense side (Disintegration, Pictures of You, Want) or for its other facet of pop hits (Friday I’m In Love, Just Like Heaven, Close to Me).

Along the way, Smith has become the only one to have achieved a victory (albeit a small one) against the powerful Ticketmaster, the leading ticketing agency in the market. Smith protested against the high administration fees (a euphemism for making the price of admission sometimes up to 5%) on tickets for The Cure concerts and the ticketing agency returned that extra to the buyers. A pyrrhic victory, but one that demonstrates the nonconformist attitude and respect of the industry for someone who has always been concerned with skirting the system.

