According to the preliminary data of the election commission, the acting mayor of Yakutsk Yevgeny Grigoriev is in the lead in the early elections for the head of Yakutsk. About this March 28 informs press service of the Yakutsk city territorial election commission.

As of 01:00 (19:00 Moscow time) after processing 88.52% of the protocols, Grigoriev is in the lead with 47.73% of the votes. More than 41% of voters took part in the voting.

In addition to Yevgeny Grigoriev, representing the United Russia party, Ivan Komarov from the Civic Platform party, Savva Mikhailov from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Vitaly Obedin from A Just Russia, Ayal Prokopyev from the Rodina party and Yevgeny Ryabchenko are also fighting for the status of the mayor of Yakutsk. Liberal Democratic Party.

In second place with 40.16% of the vote is Vitaly Obedin from “Fair Russia”. Next comes Mikhailov, who gained 14.33%.

