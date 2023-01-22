Two people were injured in a shooting that took place at dawn in Ancona. The two wounded were taken to the Torrette hospital and their lives are not in danger.

According to what Adnkronos learns, it could be a retaliation after a quarrel in the disco, the wounding of a 20-year-old who occurred during the night in via Flavia, where the boy was shot. The Ancona flying squad is investigating the matter and is working to reconstruct the motive for what happened.

According to what has been learned, after a quarrel in the club between the 20-year-old and a 40-year-old man, the latter returned home inviting the young man and his group to join him. But the 40-year-old was found with a gun, which he probably had at home, and fired a shot at the 20-year-old, wounding him in the leg. Both are now in the hospital, where at dawn there are also moments of tension between the friends of the two wounded.

According to a note released by the interim general directorate of the AOU, it is learned that at 4:34 today “a 21-year-old boy with a gunshot wound entered the emergency room of the Marche University Hospital life threatening; later at 6:58 a 40-year-old man arrived injured with various blunt traumas, not life threatening”.

Then “two groups of people accessed the Emergency Room, presumably friends of one and the other; an altercation took place between the two groups in the Emergency Room waiting room which led to moments of tension. The timely intervention of the forces of order, private surveillance as well as compliance with the hospital’s internal safety regulations have led to a rapid return to normality”, reads the note.

The company management, “who rushed to the scene, together with the emergency room manager, found that no significant damage was recorded to the furnishings and people during the altercation and that the situation has returned to normal”. The two wounded “subject to treatment, are not in danger of life”, we finally read.