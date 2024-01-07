Ancona, pensioner found mummified dead at home

A 71-year-old pensioner named Gianni was found dead in his apartment in Ancona. In the house of the man, who probably fell ill while sleeping and whose body was in a very advanced state of decomposition, the calendar hanging on the wall was updated to the summer of 2018. Elements that would suggest a death dating back to a few years ago.

The victim's brother raised the alarm, having had no contact with his relative for years and had searched for him without success, first by telephone and then by intercom at home. The public prosecutor on duty ordered an autopsy to clarify the timing of the 71-year-old's death.

The death therefore occurred from natural causes but the public prosecutor on duty ordered an autopsy to clarify in particular the timing of death. Everything in the house was in order and the door was locked from the inside. Investigators are also carrying out checks on the apartment's utilities to verify the hypothesis of a death that occurred years ago.