A 53-year-old woman was stabbed to death around 3 am by her husband from whom she was separating, in her home in Cerreto d’Esi (Ancona). In her house at the time of the incident there was a daughter of the couple, a minor, to whom the man allegedly told to call the police. When the military arrived she showed where she had thrown the murder weapon, a kitchen knife. The man is now in the barracks.

The man, Franco Panariello, 55 years old, a metalworker, defended by the lawyer Ruggero Benvenuto, was arrested for multi-aggravated voluntary homicide. Premeditation is also considered, because he would have brought the knife with him. For months he had been separated from his wife, Concetta Marruocco, 53 years old, a nurse: she lived in Cerreto d’Esi, in the centre, he in Cancelli di Fabriano. The couple is originally from Torre del Greco and has two other adult children who live elsewhere.

Last night Panariello apparently went to the emergency room due to an illness. After being discharged, he returned home, from where he left again towards his wife’s home, for clarification. He would have entered with a set of keys left in his possession, around 3 in the morning, and he would have attacked his wife. First there was an argument, then he hit her several times with a knife, lashing out around 15 blows, waking up his daughter who was sleeping in another room. Prosecutor Paolo Gubinelli, from the Ancona Prosecutor’s Office, also arrived at the Carabinieri barracks in Cerreto d’Esi.