ANCONA. To die at the age of 23, pierced by a harpoon shot in the chest during a dispute over traffic issues. It is the absurd end of a young Albanian worker, in Sirolo, in the province of Ancona, one of the best-known seaside resorts on the Adriatic, in the heart of the Conero Riviera. The alleged killer, a 30-year-old of Algerian nationality, was taken shortly after by the carabinieri in Falconara Marittima, just over 30 kilometers away: he was shirtless with the murder weapon, a scuba rifle.

The tragedy took place this afternoon in via Cilea in Sirolo, the road that leads to the center, crowded with bathers and tourists returning from the sea. The young man, a resident of Ancona, would have died defending a friend, beaten by another motorist for trivial reasons: initially there was talk of a lack of right of way, but it seems that the attacker acted because the car in front of his was going too slowly in the near a roundabout. At that point he allegedly got out of his car, apparently driven by a woman, and began beating the driver, a family man who was traveling with his wife and small children.

The 23-year-old intervened in his defense, who separated them. But the attacker returned to the car (a Polo or an Opel Astra), taking a fishing rifle from the trunk and firing a harpoon that hit the young man in the chest, killing him instantly. At that point the attacker fled by car, while the 118 and the carabinieri rushed to the scene. The air ambulance also took off.

A real manhunt has begun for the carabinieri, with checkpoints throughout the province, while the images of the video surveillance systems in the area were acquired and the testimonies of the people on the spot were collected, including the friends of the 23-year-old and the man who had been beaten. It is precisely thanks to the testimonies and images that the person responsible has been identified, now in the Osimo carabinieri barracks, who are investigating together with colleagues from the Investigative Unit Operations Department.

The prosecutor Marco Pucilli and the mayor of Sirolo Filippo Moschella also arrived at the crime scene. “Let’s get the magistrate and the carabinieri to work”, the mayor limited himself to saying. Last week the Municipality of Sirolo completed the installation of all the cameras of the security system, in and out of the territory. Cameras that are all active and have filmed the getaway car. According to the first information collected, the people involved are not linked to the Sirolo area, a place that in any case attracts tourists and visitors from all over Italy, from abroad, but also from closer areas.