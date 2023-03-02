Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 April the third edition of the fair will take place Ancona Comics & Games, in the location of the Mole Vanvitelliana. Among the guests, the Italian author Leo Ortolani and the voice actor Pietro Ubaldi. More details on the event can be found below in the press release.

ANCONA COMICS & GAMES

The first guests of the event dedicated to the world of comics that will animate the majestic Mole Vanvitelliana on 22 and 23 April 2023 have been presented.

Sign the official poster of Ancona Comics & Games Leo Ortolani, a celebrity among fans of comics.

Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 April 2023 (10 am – 7 pm) the capital of the Marche region will host Ancona Comics & Games within the walls of the Mole Vanvitelliana which for the occasion will lend themselves to framing a place of connection dedicated to Pop lovers Contemporary culture, comics fusion, animation, gaming, action figures, cosplay, cinema, TV series, fantasy, sci-fi and everything concerning the new frontiers of entertainment.

And that’s not all: the event will be the ideal place to meet professionals in the sector and, in fact, there is no shortage of big names who will participate in the shows and meet&greets, starting with the author Leo Ortolani who signs the institutional manifesto of Ancona Comics&Games 2023 , for the colors of Sarah D’Imporzano. The famous cartoonist will be present during the two days to meet the large population of his fans, to sign copies and sketches.

The parterre of guests continues with Pietro Ubaldi: born in 1955, voice actor, conductor, singer, author and actor, the artist has been part of the childhood and pre-adolescence of three generations for almost two twenty-year-olds with his works. Among the many characters of him, we remember the puppet Four, Doraemon, Scooby-Doo, Patrick Stella and many others and the singers Stefano Bersola, known as Steph B., and Letizia Turrà. Stefano is the interpreter and co-author of many theme songs for cartoons such as Knights of the Zodiac and City Hunter, but he is also the voice of the SUPER WINGS theme song and the new animated series DOV’È WALLY? signed by Dreamworks Animation, Letizia, on the other hand boasts collaborations with numerous artists and has recorded the Rai television theme songs of The Incredible Adventures of Zorori.

Giorgia Vecchini will also be part of the guests, known to the public of passionate geeks as a presenter, speaker, content creator and connoisseur of the Anime world of the 80s and 90s, so much so that she holds the Guinness Book of Records for the largest collection in the world dedicated to ‘Lovely Creamy and winner of the 2005 WCS World Cosplay Summit in Japan.

Elisa Rosselli also arrives to delight the audience, author and voice of the Winx Club songs, the Fairies created by Iginio Straffi from the Marches, founder of Rainbow and creator of the world-famous cartoon. Elisa will catapult viewers to Alfea to relive the emotions of the Winx Club songs and theme songs.

There will also be room for cinema: the production house Squatter Team, made up of directors Alessio Napolitano and Luca Pincini who in the past have made numerous small nerd-themed fan movies, will present the independent medium-length film La Tigre Veste di Nero, inspired by the cinema of Dario Argento and shot entirely in Ancona and its province, much appreciated by critics and the local press.

Ancona Comics & Games will be more than a market exhibition: the pentagonal artificial island designed by the architect Luigi Vanvitelli in 1733, located inside the port of Ancona and connected to the mainland by three bridges, will offer an area of ​​20,000 m² where you can find different thematic and interactive areas.

Poste Italiane’s temporary philatelic service will be present with the space dedicated to special postal cancellations, created exclusively for Comic Strip Fairs and the sale of its products in the comics and animated film sector, with previews, rarities and exclusive materials.

Among the most intriguing are the Self Area, a section dedicated to emerging designers or professional authors who want to present their originals or reproductions, the GameTrade Area, where there will be stands dedicated to Force Of Will, the most famous in the world, to Digimon Card Game, to Dragon Ball Super Card Game and, finally, to ONE PIECE Card Game, very famous Japanese anime.

Video game lovers will be able to play for free and challenge each other in the large Videogames Area with many workstations between PCs and next-gen consoles with the best current and vintage titles.

Visitors will find a fully equipped Comfort Food Area to savor many tasty specialties of various international cuisines. For a break during the day spent inside the Mole Vanvitelliana. Honorable mention goes to the area dedicated to K-pop, where there will be screenings, rallies, guest flashmobs and flea markets where you can exchange or sell and buy merchandise.

For all content creators and for those who just want a souvenir photo, Ancona Comics & Games will offer the Shooting Zone, with various setups and proposals by the AIFA amateur photo association and by Gurren LEdit.

Throughout the weekend there will be entertainment, shows, exhibitions and on Sunday the cosplay competition, open to beginners and more expert interpreters of this culture which from the Orient has made its way into the hearts of all fans of the worlds of fantasy.

During Ancona Comics & Games the Omero ‘Touching Art’ State Tactile Museum will be open to visits with free admission and, upon reservation, it will be possible to visit the ancient guard paths on the walls that enclose the fortress, to admire breathtaking views.

Ancona Comics & Games, an event by Fieredelfumetto.it – Blu Nautilus in collaboration with Ancona Meetings, will meet you on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 April 2023 at the Mole Vanvitelliana in Ancona, for a weekend of pop culture and fun.

In short

Ancona Comics & Games

Mole Vanvitelliana | Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 April 2023 | 10-19 hours

Organization: Blu Nautilus Srl

www.fieredelfumetto.it

Entrance:

– Online presale ticket € 9.00 www.diyticket.it

– Nominal online subscription 2 days € 16.00 www.diyticket.it

– Single ticket at the cash desk € 13.00

How to get:

Mole Vanvitelliana, Quay Giovanni da Chio, 28, 60121 Ancona (AN)

Cashier entrance: Porta Mandracchio

Entrance Ticket online: Porta Mandracchio and Porta Pia

Ancona railway station 1 km away

Archi parking at 500 m – Parking from 7.00 to 21.00 Fixed rate € 2.00 – Open Saturday and Sunday

Social:

https://www.facebook.com/ comicsandgames

https://www.instagram.com/ comic fairs

https://m.facebook.com/ Ancona Comics Games

FB event: https://fb.me/e/6NghHpXbo