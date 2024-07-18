The exceptional heat wave that is affecting the entire Peninsula has caused a series of disruptions to the electricity grid in the province of Ancona for the resolution of which the Company has promptly taken action. This is what can be read on the Facebook page of the Municipality of Ancona.

Specifically, a double fault occurred this afternoon in the Adriatico/Passetto area of ​​the municipality of Ancora, affecting two sections of underground cable, caused by the exceptional rise in temperatures and their relative persistence. E-Distribuzione, the Enel Group company that manages the medium and low voltage electricity distribution network, has carried out automation and remote control maneuvers and is working to identify a site where it is possible to lay a temporary cable to re-power the currently isolated section and to install a Power Station (a high-power generator) in the area of ​​the fault.

Meanwhile, the firefighters intervened this evening to support the staff of the Salesi pediatric hospital due to a lack of electricity. Three teams from the central office and Osimo worked on site, collaborating with the medical and nursing staff to assist the people present in the facility. At the moment the situation is back under control and electricity is guaranteed by the hospital’s generator, but the firefighters remain for any needs.