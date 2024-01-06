Rome, 71 year old found mummified at home. He had been dead for years

Is this what happens to being alone? In Ancona, a 71-year-old pensioner was found dead after several years in his home. In an advanced state of decomposition, a calendar updated to summer 2018 was found on the wall of the house.

Elements, these, which would suggest a death dating back to several years ago and of which no one had noticed: the house was entered by the fire fightersthe health workers of Yellow Cross And 118 after the alarm given by the victim's brother who had not had contact with his relative for years and who had recently tried to contact him. The family member arrived in Ancona, rang the house phone several times without receiving an answer and then called 112.

Death, therefore, as he writes Republic, it would have occurred due to natural causes but the public prosecutor on duty ordered an autopsy to clarify in particular the timing of death. Investigators are also carrying out checks on the apartment's utilities to verify the hypothesis of a death that occurred years ago.

Subscribe to the newsletter

