Found dead at home in Ancona, blood around body

The body of a forty-year-old man was found inside his home in Ancona. From what we learned, the body was behind the door of the house and there was a lot of blood all around. The Yellow Cross rescuers and the personnel of the State Police and the Scientific Police intervened on the scene, and are conducting the investigations.

Was a friend of the victim raised the alarm, because he was unable to contact him. From an initial reconstruction of the incident, it seems that the man put a noose around his neck to take his own life by hanging himself, but his weight probably caused the noose to break and the body ended up on the floor of the entrance to the house, a circumstance that made it difficult for rescuers and police to intervene.