Confindustria ANCMA officially joins the Swappable Battery Motorcycle Consortium. The Associazione Ciclo Motociclo Accessori, which represents motorcycle manufacturers and distributors in Italy, has announced that it has joined the consortium promoted by Honda, KTM, Piaggio and Yamaha for the development and dissemination of interchangeable battery systems for electric vehicles.

The announcement of ANCMA

To better describe this maneuver, the association itself explained that it entered as associate member to support the aims of the consortium at the Italian level with its own advocacy activity and relationship with the institutions.

2022 growing…

“ANCMA’s membership of the Swappable Battery Motorcycle Consortium, which today has around 40 industrial realities, including motorcycle manufacturers, battery and component manufacturers, coincides with a moment of strong expansion of electric mobility in Italyespecially in urban areas – reads an official note issued by the same association – In 2022, the registrations of electric motorcycles in fact scored a solid +59% on the previous year, with a protagonism of mopeds and scooters which leads the electric to now represent more than 8% of the internal two-wheeler market”.

…but a slow 2023

Despite these comforting numbers, the electric two-wheeler market will continue in 2023 hard to take off: in February in Italy it closed with 838 units registered, down by 3.23% compared to the same month in 2022. In the first two months, on the other hand, it dropped 10.82% compared to 2022, putting 1,706 zero-emission vehicles on the road . However, it should be noted that the first two months of 2022 had recorded a growth of 82%.