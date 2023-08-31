Acquire he announced Ancient Weapon HollyAction title with roguelike elements that will be released during 2024. The platforms on which it will be available are Playstation 5 And pc. The software house has also announced that at both PAX West 2023 and Tokyo Game Show 2023 it will be possible to preview the title.

The game follows the story of Hollya humanoid weapon that was sealed for centuries inside a dungeon by humans due to its dangerous power. After harboring hatred towards her tormentors all this time, Holly has finally managed to break free of her chains and she is ready to take revenge for the wrongs she has done.

Pending further information we leave you with the announcement trailer for Ancient Weapon Hollywishing you a good vision as always!

Source: Acquire Street Gematsu