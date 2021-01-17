Archaeologists have announced new finds on the territory of the Egyptian necropolis in Saqqara, 30 kilometers from Cairo.

As writes Guardian, an ancient burial temple and more than 50 wooden sarcophagi were discovered. The finds date back to the 16th-11th centuries BC.

According to scientists, the burial temple is dedicated to Queen Neith, the wife of Pharaoh Teti, the first ruler of the sixth dynasty.

Earlier, a large burial was found in Saqqara, about 2.5 thousand years old. It contained over 100 well-preserved sarcophagi. Also in the Egyptian settlement of Tuna el-Gabal, archaeologists have discovered 16 of the oldest tombs.