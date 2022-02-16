An elongated cone-shaped skull with a possible metal implant may represent some of the earliest evidence of an ancient surgical implant. Or it could be a modern hoax.

The fact that the skull, which was donated to the Museum of Osteology in Oklahoma City, USA, is shaped like a cone is not very unusual, as Peruvians in ancient times were known to fasten children’s heads with bands during development. to get the distinct shape.

+ After 32 years, the work with the bones of the Perus ditch ends

However, the metal implant in this skull is highly unusual and, if authentic, would potentially be a unique find from the ancient Andean world.

In addition to this potential implant, the skull has a hole below the metal that was possibly created through trepanation.. Trepanation is when a hole is inserted into a person’s skull in an attempt to treat an injury or medical condition, and was a common practice in the ancient world.

The Museum of Osteology, which posted several photos of this skull on its Facebook page, said its experts cannot verify the authenticity of the metal implant at this time. A museum representative told Live Science that no carbon dating has been done and an archaeologist has yet to examine it closely.

Live Science spoke to several scholars unaffiliated with the museum to get their opinion on the authenticity of the implant, and overall their opinions were mixed. Some were skeptical and suggested that the implant is a fake, while others suspect the implant might be real. Either way, several scientific tests will need to be done before a final determination can be made as to whether the implant is authentic, the researchers said.

How metallurgical technology varied in the Andes at the time, tests on the metal in the skull may help clarify where it was made. It would also be helpful to take an X-ray of the skull to determine if the piece of metal is covering a burr hole and/or an open skull fracture.

know more

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat