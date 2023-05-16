Off the coast of Croatia, at the bottom of the Adriatic Sea, archaeologists have found an ancient stone road

Archaeologists have discovered an ancient stone road at the bottom of the Adriatic Sea. About it informs independent.

Scientists believe that they have found a Neolithic road off the coast of the Croatian island of Korcula, which may be more than seven thousand years old. It is assumed that the road led from Korcula to a place on the territory of mainland Croatia, which eventually went under water due to rising sea levels. Until the last ice age, the island of Korcula was also part of the mainland.

The road is 4.9 meters below the surface of the water, its width is approximately four meters. Archaeologists believe that the road can be associated with one of the ancient civilizations. It is preliminarily believed that it was built by representatives of the Hvar culture. The submerged pavement was discovered using satellite images. Scientists are currently trying to figure out exactly where the road led.

Archaeologist Mate Pariča of the University of Zadar, who, along with colleagues, dived to the remains of the road, spoke of neatly stacked “stone slabs” and “artificially created island”. A post on the university’s official social media pages confirmed the discovery of “strange structures” at an underwater excavation site.

Related materials:

Presumably, the road connected an artificially created island with the shore. Radiocarbon analysis of wooden fragments found on top of an underwater hill on which there was once a settlement dated them to the fifth century BC. People walked this road about seven thousand years ago.

Neolithic tools have also been found underwater. At the moment, scientists have also begun to study the stone structures that they noticed on the opposite side of the Kachula island from the road.

Earlier it was reported about a treasure hunter from the Netherlands, who discovered a medieval treasure in the swamps. Coins, earrings and gold were hidden in the bog about 800 years ago.