Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Split

A large marble statue has been discovered during construction work on the sewers in Rome. A lion’s skin suggests a Hercules.

ROME – A life-size statue has been recovered from a ditch during the rehabilitation of a sewer in Rome, Italy. The find is a big surprise, writes the Archaeological Park Appia Antica on its Facebook page.

Earth had been moved in several places in Scott Park for weeks without an archaeological find. Then the park “gave us a big surprise”. An ancient statue of Hercules was hidden at a depth of 20 meters.

Hercules statue discovered during canal construction work in Rome – lion skin gives researchers important information

A lion skin is draped around the head of the marble statue. According to the archaeologists, this indicates that the person was represented as Hercules. After initial comparisons, the researchers suspect that the figure in the form of Hercules is the Roman emperor Gaius Messius Quintus Traianus Decius, better known as Decius Trajan. Decius Trajan reigned from 249 to 251 AD. He was killed along with his son Erennio Etrusco (Herennius) in the Battle of Abrittus between the Romans and Goths. It was the first time in Roman history that a Roman emperor fell in battle.

This means the “fear lines” on the face of the Hercules statue

The face shows the “fear lines” that can also be found in official portraits of Decius. According to the tradition of Roman portrait painting, these “fear lines” represent concerns about the fate of the state. A virtue that was very positively valued in high offices of the empire.

Archaeologists say 2,000-year-old Hercules statue has special features

Other distinctive features included the sparse beard and the morphology of the eyes, nose, and lips. The ancient Hercules is now thoroughly cleaned. All of this is a first working hypothesis. After cleaning, other elements would certainly appear that could confirm this or point to other personalities. However, scientists assume that it is most likely a celebrity from ancient times.

Archaeologists have unearthed several bronze statues from Etruscan and Roman times at a thermal spa resort in Italy. (ml)