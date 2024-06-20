The oldest shipwreck ever discovered in deep water, and perhaps the oldest complete wreck in any type of water, has been located in the Mediterranean Sea about 56 miles off the coast of northern Israel.

The Israel Antiquities Authority, which announced the find Thursday, said preliminary examination of two clay jars known as Canaanite amphorae indicated that the merchant ship, about 39 to 46 feet long, sank sometime between 1400 BC and 1300 BC, a time when the Egyptian empire stretched from what is now northern Syria to Sudan, and the boy pharaoh Tutankhamun briefly sat on the throne.

It is not clear whether the galley was the victim of a sudden storm, wind or a piracy attempt. But, judging by the images recorded by a remote-controlled submersible robot, the boat sank without capsizing and the hundreds of jars in its hold survived practically intact.

Cemal Pulak, a nautical archaeologist at Texas A&M University who was not involved in the discovery, said: “I consider any discovery of a Bronze Age wreck to be very important, as wrecks from this period are extremely rare.” They are so rare that only two other loaded wrecks are known from the late Bronze Age in the Mediterranean – both found, unlike the present one, off the Turkish coast relatively close to shore and accessible with standard diving equipment. The most recent of those two discoveries occurred in 1982. Since then there have been no new spectacular discoveries.

The new Bronze Age wonder was detected last summer at a depth of about a mile during a study by Energean, a London-based company that aims to exploit natural gas fields. This area of ​​the seabed had been claimed by both Israel and Lebanon until an agreement reached in 2022 with the mediation of the United States placed it under Israeli control.

The Energean Star, in the background, detected the sunken ship last summer at a depth of about a mile during a survey for an unexplored gas field.

The ROV descended to explore the wreck, which was located at a depth without light known as the aphotic zone.

Energean’s remotely piloted vehicle, or ROV, was tethered to a surface ship by a steel cable and controlled by a pilot operating a joystick much like those used to play video games. About 3,300 feet below the surface—about 2,000 feet above the location of the sunken ship—even the faintest light has faded, leaving a sunless realm known as the aphotic zone. The robotic ROV’s cameras are equipped with powerful lights that pierce the perpetual darkness.

Last July, the ROV filmed what appeared to be a large pile of jars on the seafloor. The images were sent to the Antiquities Agency, which identified them as late Bronze Age storage jars intended to contain, among other things, honey, olive oil and resin from the Pistacia atlantica tree. This resin was used as a preservative in wine and, in Egypt, as incense and as varnish in funerary trousseau during the New Kingdom era.

After piquing the interest of the Antiquities Authority, Energean had two mechanical appendages built for the ROV capable of extracting artifacts from the pile with minimal risk of damaging the entire assembly. During two days at sea last May, the vehicle mapped the site and determined that the amphorae rested in a container half buried in the sediment. There was no sign of an anchor, a mast or the square sail commonly used by Mediterranean trading ships of the time.

“The ship is preserved at such a depth that time has frozen since the moment of the disaster,” said Jacob Sharvit, director of maritime archeology at the Israel Antiquities Authority and head of the May survey expedition. “Her body and its contents have not been altered by the hand of man nor have they been affected by the waves and currents that affect shipwrecks in shallower waters.”

Piloting the Energean Star ROV.

Extending its robotic arms, the ROV removed two jugs from the hull, one from each end of the ship. Both were filled with slime. “A trace element analysis of the jar should resolve the question of what was inside when the ship sank,” Dr Sharvit said.

The 14th century BC in the eastern Mediterranean was a dynamic period of international trade and enormous wealth concentrated in the hands of a few. Along the Levant coast were the great Canaanite trading centers, distributing strategic and utilitarian raw materials and manufactured goods to the Aegean region and beyond. The main export products were copper and tin, which, mixed, were turned into bronze to make stronger agricultural tools that increased agricultural yields and to produce weapons and armor to equip entire armies.

Much of what is known about the nature of late Bronze Age trade is based on two wrecks excavated in southern Turkey: the first at Cape Gelidonya in 1960 and the second at Uluburun between 1984 and 1994. A From these findings, scholars surmised that trade in the late Bronze Age was conducted by flitting safely from port to port, hugging the coastline a short distance from the shore.

In 1982, a Turkish diver first reported finding “metal cookies with ears” on a rocky promontory known as Uluburun. Scientists speculated that the ship they had sighted was sailing from the Levant to Greece when it was shipwrecked around 1300 BC. According to Dr. Pulak, director of the Uluburun expedition, the ship was carrying 10 tons of copper and a ton of tin, in addition to other exotic goods and materials, such as a gold scarab inscribed with Nefertiti’s name, glass ingots, ivory, ebony, hippopotamus teeth, ostrich eggs, tools made from products from at least 11 Asian, African and European cultures, and about 150 Canaanite amphorae, of which about 120 contained resin.

The ship previously found at Cape Gelidonya was shipwrecked around 1200 BC. It also transported copper and tin, but in smaller quantities, as well as scrap bronze in the form of farming tools intended for recycling.

“These two shipwrecks exemplify different modes of trade,” Pulak explains. “The Uluburun ship represented elite long-distance interregional exchange, and the Cape Gelidonya ship engaged in local coastal cabotage, or opportunistic trade, in which goods and services were bought and sold in ports for a quick profit.” .

The Israel Antiquities Authority identified the jars as late Bronze Age vessels designed to contain, among other things, honey, olive oil and resin from the Pistacia atlantica tree.

Cleaning the seabed mud from one of the jars. “A trace element analysis of the jar should resolve the question of what was inside when the ship sank,” Dr Sharvit said.

The newly discovered wreck suggests that Bronze Age traders traveled much further from ports.

“The discovery of this vessel completely changes our understanding of the navigation techniques of ancient sailors,” said Sharvit. “It is the first to be found at such a great distance, without line of sight with any continental mass. From this geographical point, only the horizon is visible.”

Dr Sharvit speculated that, lacking compasses, astrolabes or sextants, 14th century BC sailors probably relied on celestial navigation, taking views and angles of the positions of the sun and stars. In his opinion, the wreck promises to advance scientific knowledge of the trading patterns of the late Bronze Age and the peoples who controlled them.

“The two earlier Bronze Age wrecks marked trade routes between Cyprus, the Levant and places in the eastern Aegean Sea,” said Dr Sharvit. “Our wreck suggests that a maritime exchange was taking place west of Syria and Canaan towards southern Cyprus, Crete and other Greek lands.”

Another possibility, he proposed, is that the galley’s doomed sailors sailed from an Aegean port, disembarked with the cargo in a Levantine port, and loaded the ship with the Canaanite amphorae for the return voyage. Dr Sharvit said if so, the sailors could have been Mycenaeans, a civilization that by 1400 BC had invaded Crete and most of southern Greece and had a virtual monopoly on trade in the eastern Mediterranean.

Dr. Pulak called the three Bronze Age wrecks priceless time capsules. But although the Uluburun wreck was excavated over 22,413 dives, Dr. Sharvit said Israeli authorities planned to preserve the deep-sea site as it is, without unearthing more remains from the wreck for now.

“We think it’s the best way to keep the wreck safe at this time,” he said. “We want to save it for the next generation, with better technology and methodology to dig to that depth.”