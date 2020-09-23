On the last day of the work of the archaeological expedition under the leadership of a senior researcher at the Institute of Archeology of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Andrey Petrauskas near the town of Gorodnitsa, Zhytomyr region, not far from the place where at the end of August a treasure of silver coins of princes Vladimir the Baptist and his heir Svyatopolk Yaropolkovich was found, traces of a settlement from the times of Kievan Rus were found … About this “FACTS” told Researcher at the Institute of History of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Alexander Alferov, who happened to complete the scientific description of the Gorodnitsky hoard.

– Archaeologists have found a site previously unknown to science; it was surrounded by two rows of defensive ramparts, reinforced with escarpments – specially equipped steep slopes, – Alexander Alferov told “FACTS”. – Fragments of baked clay were also found, which are probably fragments of plinths (bricks of princely times). There was neither time nor money for thorough research – archaeologists had to take time off for this expedition. I announced a fundraiser for its holding, thanks to which we were able to get money for gasoline and food. This is an important aspect, because the salaries of scientists are very modest – several times lower than those of cashiers in supermarkets.…

The defensive hills of the ancient settlement are overgrown with forest (Photo from Alexander Alferov’s Facebook page)

– There are versions about when the settlement found by the expedition was created?

– Most likely in the 10th century. The defensive ramparts themselves could have been built later, and the settlement, which became the center of the district, earlier, in the 10th century. It is important to note that the settlement was probably economically connected with the nearby Sluch river, which was navigable in princely times.

Alexander Alferov described the treasure of coins of Prince Vladimir (Photo from Alexander Alferov’s Facebook page)

– What size was the settlement?

– So far, this question remains open. We can definitely say that part of the territory of the ancient fortified settlement was destroyed in the 20th century. The expedition plans to return to the site soon and conduct deeper research.

Expedition leader Andrey Petrauskas (Photo from Alexander Alferov’s Facebook page)

– Has the treasure of silver coins found in that area at the end of August already been handed over for restoration?

– Not yet. By the way, I note that after a local resident discovered a treasure of 32 coins (they date back to 1000-1019), an archaeological expedition led by Andrei Petrauskas found 6 more coins there. Some of our distant ancestors buried the money at a depth of 30-40 centimeters, wrapping it in some kind of cloth. This treasure is, without exaggeration, an outstanding find. After all, before that, the treasure of coins of Prince Vladimir was found 150 years ago.

The treasure was shown to the leadership of the Zhytomyr region (Photo from Alexander Alferov’s Facebook page)

Recall that the Gorodnitsky treasure was found on August 27 by a local resident Sergey. He went on an evening fishing trip and at the same time decided to collect sand in order to mix cement: repairs were underway in his mother-in-law’s hut. He poured it into two bags, began to collect the third, and then coins fell from the ground. Sergei photographed them, sent them to a friend. That, in turn, – to his friend from Zhitomir. And this man – to Alexander Alferov, who as a historian appreciated the value of the find. The very next day I arrived at Gorodnitsa, conducted a scientific description of the treasure. It was transferred for temporary storage to the Zhytomyr Museum of Local Lore. Sergei, who found the treasure, is entitled to 20 percent of its value.

One of the coins of the hoard with the image of the sign of Prince Vladimir – a trident (Photo from Alexander Alferov’s Facebook page)

Earlier, Alexander Alferov, who was the first to report that 32 silver coins of the Kiev princes Vladimir the Baptist and Svyatopolk Yaropolkovich were found in the Zhytomyr region, told FACTS who discovered them and under what circumstances.

In the header photo: A local resident accidentally discovered a treasure at this place (Photo from Alexander Alferov’s Facebook page)

197

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter