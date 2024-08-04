Roland Emmerich, director of action and disaster films, signs for Prime Video the series ‘Those About To Die’ that recreates the real and fascinating world of the Roman Empire, with which it stands up to the fantasy of literary sagas such as ‘Game of Thrones’, or ‘The Lord of the Rings’, which also returns in August with a second season.

In addition to ‘The Rings of Power’ (also from Prime, August 29), which tells a story prior to the adventures of ‘The Hobbit’, ‘The Bear’ returns (August 14), with its long-awaited season 3 (Disney+), the fourth of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ (Disney, August 27), or the second of ‘Pachinko’ (Apple TV+, August 23).

Spectacular return to ancient Rome: ‘Those About to Die’ (August 9)

Director of ‘Independence Day’ and ‘Godzilla’, Emmerich takes on the Roman Empire a few years after Christ to tell a story of gladiators and Roman emperors, spiced up with chariot races that could compete in excitement with the latest Formula One championship.

This is Prime’s blockbuster ‘Those About to Die’, the gladiators’ salute to the emperor from the arena, told in ten impressive episodes with an exceptional cast, headed by Anthony Hopkins as the Emperor Vespasian, Iwan Rheon (Tenax) and Tom Hughes (Titus), as well as Eneko Sagardoy in the important role of Andria, a Hispanic who goes to Rome with his brothers to sell Spanish horses.

‘Bad Monkey’, intrigue and laughter in the Keys with Vince Vaughn (August 14)

Apple TV+ premieres the comedy ‘Bad Monkey’, created by Bill Lawrence (‘Ted Lasso’) based on the novel by Carl Hiaasen, tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vince Vaughn), fired from the Miami police department, who believes that if he solves a case he stumbles upon by chance – tourists fishing for a human arm – he will be able to return to the police force.

Greek mythology, the underworld and black humor in ‘Kaos’ (August 29)

‘Kaos’ is a Netflix reinterpretation of Greek mythology created by Charlie Covell, which deals with themes such as power and life in the underworld.

Six humans, disconnected from each other, one day discover that their destiny depends on the gods’ plan and the fulfillment of an ancient prophecy. They decide to fight to change the situation. But Zeus (Jeff Goldblum), king of the gods, is increasingly paranoid and demands allegiance.

SkyShowtime premieres the comedy ‘Mr. Bigstuff’, written, directed by and starring Ryan Sampson and Danny Dyer. EFE/SkyShowtime

‘City of God: The Struggle Continues’, 20 years after the film (August 26)

Produced by Fernando Meirelles himself, Max’s series is set two decades after the events of the Brazilian director’s award-winning 2002 film, and maintains the same characters, taking as its starting point the work of photographer Buscapé (Alexandre Rodrigues).

In the early 2000s, the release from prison of a young drug trafficker puts Ciudad de Dios back in turmoil; the residents live trapped between drug traffickers, militias and authorities, and increasingly feel the need to escape this cycle and confront the oppressor.

‘Marie Antoinette’, the misogyny of Versailles through today’s eyes (August 19)

Created and written by Deborah Davis (‘The Favourite’), this BBC production that premieres on Movistar Plus+, tells the story of a modern and avant-garde 14-year-old queen (Emilia Schüle) who leaves her native Austria to marry the Dauphin of France and give him an heir, in a modern vision of the dark, manipulative and misogynistic world of Versailles.

‘Breathe’: Why do we love hospital dramas so much? (August 30)

Carlos Montero, creator of ‘Élite’, takes on the hospital drama ‘Respira’, with the hook of an impressive cast, made up of Najwa Nimri, Aitana Sánchez Gijón, Blanca Suárez, Manu Ríos, Borja Lua and Alfonso Bassave.

The series of Netflix The story of the Joaquín Sorolla Hospital, a public centre where doctors and residents in the Emergency Department work tirelessly. The arrival of a prestigious patient highlights the complicated situation of the public health system and lights the fuse of what will become an unprecedented strike.

Emma Myers, from ‘Wednesday’ to ‘Murder for Beginners’ (August 1)

Emma Myers (‘Wednesday’) heads the cast of the BBC fiction ‘Murder for Beginners’, which Netflix premieres this August, an adaptation of the youth saga by Holly Jackson, where five years after the murder of a 17-year-old girl in a quiet English town, a student wants to discover the truth and find the real killer.

‘Mr Bigstuff’: a perfectionist, a dreamer and an anarchist (2 August)

SkyShowtime premieres comedy ‘Mr. Bigstuff’, Written, directed by and starring Ryan Sampson and Danny Dyer, about the lives of two estranged brothers: Glen (Ryan Sampson), a perfectionist who is only interested in having an ideal life with his girlfriend, and Lee (Danny Dyer), an alpha male addicted to drugs who keeps his father’s ashes in a cookie tin, and one day joins them in their house.

Two post-Wall police officers united to solve a crime (August 20)

German writer and film director Stephan Rick has directed the six-part miniseries ‘Seeds of Evil’ for Filmin, a thriller set in Berlin in 1993 in which two police officers from both sides of the wall, Inspector Ulrike Bandow (Henriette Confurius) and her new colleague from Hamburg, Koray Larssen (Fardi Yardim).