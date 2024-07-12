Translator SnowyAria, who oversaw the project, announced the news via a post on X, where she also provided links to download the patch. The post also includes what should be a sort of introductory movie to the game of course in English, which emphasizes the ugliness of it. How could you not want to play it?

It’s finally possible Download and install the English translation of Ancient Roman: Power of Dark Side for PlayStation 1, what is considered the worst RPG ever among those released on Sony’s platform. Basically a Final Fantasy VII that ended up crashing into a truck and then trampled by a herd of passing bulls.

Horror in English

Ancient Roman – Power of the Dark Side is a work by Nihon Systems. It was released in Japan in 1998. It basically tried to capitalize on the worldwide success of Final Fantasy VII, with pre-rendered scenarios, turn-based combat between 3D characters, computer-generated animations, and more.

It’s a shame that it’s so poorly made that it’s become a sort of meme, with animations bordering on the offensive and a soundtrack that deserves to be denounced, full as it is of bugs and imperfections (don’t worry, it has also been maintained in the English version). Over the years, the horror that comes from its polygons has become legendary. You will therefore be happy to finally be able to play it. Of course, if you want to dive into such sublime ugliness, you need the translation patch, which you can find on GitHub. If you are interested there is also the Drama CD with English subtitlesfor almost 50 minutes of disgust.