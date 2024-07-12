A 19th-century recipe for meat and barley chocolate has been made public in the Vologda region

An ancient recipe for chocolate with meat has been restored and made public in a state archive located in the Vologda region. This is reported on the portal “Homeland”.

It is claimed that in the 19th century, the unusual sweet “had its admirers.” In 1876, local resident Pelageya Mordvinova began making meat and barley chocolate for sale. Her accompanying letter was found in the state archive. In it, the woman wrote that “chocolate, in its constituent parts, is nutritious and healthy food for any age.”

Mordvinova produced three types of chocolate: meat-extract, malt-extract (with barley malt and malt-extract) and barley chocolate (with ground barley). The latter was also sold in powder form and was recommended to be drunk instead of tea.

The author of the unusual recipe suggested taking chocolate bars with you on trips and to work in the fields. In her opinion, such chocolate gave more strength to the entire body.

