Archaeologists in Egypt have created a sensation by opening an ancient mummy coffin in front of a live audience. Video of archaeologists opening coffins is also becoming quite viral on social media. According to the report of Global News, 59 sealed sarcophagi were found at the beginning of the year. One of them was opened in the presence of dozens of people in Sakkara. Sakkara is a large, ancient burial ground in Egypt. It serves as the necropolis of the ancient city of Memphis.

59 coffins buried within discovered wells

A statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities stated that 59 wooden coffins were discovered inside burial wells in the archaeological area of ​​Sakkara. The wooden coffin is in good condition and contains the bodies of distinguished members of the Egyptian Priest community and other senior people. On Saturday, one of these coffins was opened for the first time, which was sealed about two and a half thousand years ago. A video of Unsold hosted by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities is now going viral on social media. It depicts a mummy inside the coffin, wrapped in elaborately buried clothes.

The video received over 10 million views

This video was shared on Twitter on October 5, which has already had more than 10 million views. At the same time, the video has received more than millions of likes and more than 72 thousand re-tweets have been done. However, many people on the microblogging platform also mocked the video and said that opening a millennium-old coffin may not be the best course of action in the year 2020. According to National Geographic, ‘Pop culture and folklore have maintained the belief that the opening of Mami’s tomb leads to deaths and curses.’

Coffins will be moved to the museum

New Zealand Ambassador to Egypt Greg Lewis also shared the video on Twitter on Saturday. At the same time, a press release from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt was informed that initially three wells with 13 coffins were discovered in Sakkara. After this, another 14 coffins were discovered, thus taking the total number of coffins to 59. Coffins are now being prepared for display at the new Grand Egypt Museum in Giza.