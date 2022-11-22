Washington. Seventeen hundred years ago, a female spider monkey was presented as a precious gift – and later brutally sacrificed – to strengthen the ties between two great powers of pre-Hispanic America, according to a new study.

The work, published Monday in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS)compares the offering of Mayan elites to Teotihuacán to China’s panda diplomacy that accompanied the normalization of Sino-US relations in the 1970s.

Using multiple techniques – including ancient DNA extraction, radiocarbon dating and chemical analysis of the diet – the researchers were able to reconstruct the life and death of the primate, finding that it was likely between five and eight years old. old when she was buried alive.

“It’s a very exciting time to be doing archeology because the methodology is finally here,” lead author Nawa Sugiyama of the University of California at Riverside told Afp.

The work began with Sugiyama’s startling discovery in 2018 of the animal’s remains at the Teotihuacán ruins, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the arid Mexican highlands.

Spider monkeys (Ateles geoffroyi) are not native to the highlands, leaving Sugiyama with a puzzle to solve: What was the animal doing there, who brought it in, and why was it euthanized?

The vital clues came from the location of the wreckage. Teotihuacán, 30 miles northeast of Mexico City, was an important place of cultural exchange and innovation in classical Mesoamerica.

Although known for the pyramids of the Moon, the Sun and the Feathered Serpent, there is growing interest in another monument called Plaza de las Columnas, a complex in which the Mayan neighbors maintained an embassy-like presence in today’s day.

Festivals, treasures and murals

The skeletal remains of the monkey were found in the complex next to a golden eagle – a Mexican emblem even today – and surrounded by a collection of valuable objects, such as obsidian projectile points, shells and precious stone artifacts.

More than 14,000 ceramic fragments from a great feast were also discovered, as well as a Mayan mural representing the spider monkey.

This, Sugiyama said, was further evidence of an exchange that took place at the highest levels, and that preceded the later rise of the Teotihuacan state and military involvement in Maya cities in AD 378.

The results of the chemical analysis of two canine teeth that erupted at different times in the monkey’s life indicate that, prior to her captivity, she lived in a humid environment and fed on plants and roots.

After being captured and taken to Teotihuacán, her diet was more similar to that of humans, including corn and chili peppers.

The spider monkey may have been “an exotic curiosity alien to the high elevations of Teotihuacán,” Sugiyama and colleagues wrote, and the fact that it was a primate travel companion possibly contributed to its charisma and attractiveness.

Ultimately, the animal met a gruesome demise: “The hands tied behind its back and bound legs indicate live burial, common among human and animal sacrifices at Teotihuacán,” the authors wrote.

Although wild to the modern perspective, “we have to understand and contextualize these cultural practices (…) and what it meant to be able to give up what was most precious to you,” Sugiyama said.