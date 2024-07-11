Communications Earth and Environment: Ancient Mars’ Climate Was Cold

Scientists at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas have found evidence that the climate of ancient Mars was cold enough for ice to exist on the planet’s surface. The study’s findings published in the journal Communications Earth and Environment.

The Curiosity rover found that Martian soils contain X-ray amorphous material that lacks the typical repeating structure of minerals, making them difficult to study using techniques such as X-ray diffraction. The material made up between 15 and 73 percent of the soil samples the rover tested in the crater. It also turned out to be rich in iron and silicon, but poor in aluminum.

Planetary scientists searched for terrestrial soils comparable to those in Gale Crater on Mars. To do this, they visited the plateaus of Gros Morne National Park in Newfoundland, the Klamath Mountains in Northern California, and western Nevada. These three places had serpentine soils that the researchers expected to be chemically similar to the X-ray amorphous material in Gale Crater. They also collected data on precipitation, snow, and temperature.

The terrestrial soil samples were studied using X-ray diffraction analysis and transmission electron microscopy, which allowed the soil materials to be seen in greater detail. It turned out that the subarctic soils collected in Newfoundland had the same amorphous structure and the same chemical composition as the Martian soils. Soils in California and Nevada, located in warmer climates, did not show these properties.

The results indicate that Martian soils formed in a cold climate with temperatures close to freezing. The low temperature limited the rate of chemical reactions, preventing atoms from organizing into the structure characteristic of a crystal. This allowed the amorphous structure to persist over geological timescales.