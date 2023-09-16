Ancient fighting skills that were already thought to be lost were rediscovered: Now they are practiced by “nerds” in Helsinki’s Sörnäis

Old European martial arts attract enthusiasts interested in history. In Helsinki’s Sörnäis, you can use, among other things, a longsword.

Helsinki Walking through the alleyways of Sörnäinen, you would not believe that you are now at the heart of an old European martial art.

One of Finland’s most active training halls for historical fencing is located on Suvilahdenkatu. It’s where he stays Historical Fencing Society (EHMS).

When you enter the gym, the first thing you smell is the atmosphere of strong activity floating in the air. Here, we literally train in a sweat mask.

of EHMS Miro Lahtela and Minna Vasarainen they don’t care about the little ones. Lahtela wipes her forehead.

“All hemasals have their own odor.”

Miro Lahtela and Minna Vasarainen in the EHMS training room. Around the walls of the hall are racks with training swords.

Lahtela and Vasarainen are connoisseurs of historical fencing and longsword instructors. More broadly defined, they practice historical European martial arts.

In historical in fencing, i.e. fencing, old European fighting skills are studied. Word hema comes from words in the English language historical European martial arts.

“In Finland, the term historical fencing is normally used. It is misleading to the extent that the sport also includes unarmed actions, for example wrestling, and in a broader context also things done with a spear,” says Lahtela.

“Not everything is related to swords, although of course the vast majority of astala are different swords.”

All the weapons that Europeans used in the 14th to 19th centuries are used as weapons in hemam: swords, sabers, daggers, spears, axes and even sickles.

Hemorrhaging is, like other martial arts, an international activity.

“If the sport starts, international events will soon come up. That’s definitely the thing,” says Vasarainen.

“Often they are competitions or workshops. Let’s study the sources and think about different interpretations together. That’s one thing that keeps the sport going: interaction.”

Hema came to Finland in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The first hobbyist groups operate in Turku and in Helsinkifrom which the species has gradually spread to other parts of Finland.

Equally what is practiced in him is more interesting than the swords and weapons themselves. This is where the mythical sword masters who lived hundreds of years ago come into play.

The development of firearms caused the old European fighting skills to remain largely forgotten. However, there are traces and information about them in texts and even works of art in various archives and libraries.

Guides and explanations written by sword masters and their students have been preserved for posterity, but only the internet and the digitization of books and archives have brought them more widely within the reach of everyone interested.

Modern technology has made it possible to revive martial arts that were thought to have been lost even after hundreds of years.

One a central part of hemaaming – although not essential for the enthusiast – is precisely the study and interpretation of old texts.

Among enthusiasts, this feature of the sport is not a secret. “Yes, we are all quite a bunch of geeks,” says Lahtela.

A lot of adventurers are also interested in role-playing games, history and making history come alive.

However, the old European martial arts are not acting or performing, but real physical training.

Typical weapons used in historical fencing. From top to bottom: German longsword, messer, side sword and buckler shield, dagger, rapier and sabre.

in EHMS has about 130 paying members. The club organizes courses for those who want to join the sport.

“We teach seven different weapons,” says Lahtela.

At EHMS, the European historical martial arts such as Bolognese broadsword, German longsword, English saber, French rapier, German messier, German historical wrestling and Italian longsword are taught.

A rapier is a narrow-edged, one-handed sword designed specifically for stabbing.

Messer is German and means knife. In Finnish, you can talk about stabbing. It’s practically a one-handed sword up to a meter long.

The EHMS practice facility is located on Suvilahdenkatu in Helsinki. In the picture, Minna Vasarainen and Miro Lahtela. There are various training swords on the floor.

Ruling the training tool in Finland and the Nordic countries is a German longsword. The name does not come from the length of the sword, but from the fact that the weapon is used with two hands.

The German historical fencing practiced today is based on a German sword master who lived in the 14th century by Johannes Liechtenauer developed doctrines that were once written down. So it is a restoration based on written sources.

The main competitor in German long fencing is the Italian Fiore dei Liberin doctrinal style. That is also practiced in Finland.

The longsword weighs about one and a half kilos. In training and matches, the swords are dull training swords. Training takes place in modern protective equipment.

According to some, it would be good to try fencing with sharp swords as well, in order to get a real feel, because when they are sharp, they slide against each other in a different way. In practice, this is not done in training for safety reasons.

However, sharp swords are used in so-called cutting competitions, where they are used to cut tatami mats.

Miro Lehtola presents one of the starting positions of the German longsword.

What drag people into the hem? According to Vasarainen, there are many reasons.

“Within the genre, we think that there are those people who specifically want to study sources and look at historical content. The other extreme is competitive: how to win a certain combat situation.”

In addition, there are people in the hobbyist community who just want to come and have fun, says Vasarainen.

“Then there are people who come to exercise because this is a pleasant form of exercise and motivates them. And then there is the social side, when the faces start to become familiar.”

Fencers wear protections such as shin and knee pads, lower pads, elbow pads, neck pads, mask, pants, jackets and fencing gloves.

Will you come? after watching the fencing scenes of television series with a critical eye?

“A couple of times I have stopped the video and wondered if this is perhaps the right precautionary position,” Vasarainen says and laughs.

Lahtela says that he has done stunt work and therefore understands some of the solutions of TV and film directors.

“In them, you always have to understand that the punch is coming from here. But then sometimes, when there are frankly bad choreographies that have no head and no tail, it’s a bit sad.”

Miro Lahtela (left) and Minna Vasarainen greet in the traditional way before training. In greeting, the sword is raised in front of the face.

Historically fencing competitions have different rules in different parts of the world.

Usually the idea is that whoever hits the opponent and prevents the opponent from hitting themselves wins. Style points are not awarded in combat situations.

In the Nordic countries, a fencing round typically lasts three minutes. You get a different number of points for hit locations. The most valuable are head and torso hits.

“Scoring is done by human judges watching the match. This relies heavily on the competence of the judges,” says Vasarainen.

In a competitive situation, it is said to be worth looking at which referee is watching the match from which angle.

“At some point, the situation may come up, how should you fence in a certain situation, so that the judge can see what I’m doing.”

Enthusiasts of historical fencing organize courses for those interested in the sport. The autumn course is already full, but new courses are planned.

Lahtela assures that you can get into hemaming without any initial fitness level or sport background.

“At first, people might look Games of Thrones or The Witcher, that it would be cool to swing a sword. Then they come here,” says Lahtela.

“Although historical interpretation and doing well in competitions are important to me, perhaps the most socially significant factor is getting people to move.”