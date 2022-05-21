Ancient feces found at the site of a prehistoric village near Stonehenge, England, revealed that the settlement’s inhabitants – who likely built the stone circle – feasted on the internal organs of cattle.

Several pieces of fossilized feces, which scientists call coprolites, were unearthed from a pile of rubbish at a settlement known as Durrington Walls, just 2.8 kilometers from Stonehenge. The village dates back to around 2500 BC, when much of the imposing monument in southwest England was built.

Five pieces of feces – from a human and four dogs – were found to contain the eggs of parasitic worms.

Human feces and three of the dog coprolites contained hair worm eggs, identified in part by their lemon shape. The presence of this type of worm indicated that the person had eaten raw or undercooked lungs or liver from an already infected animal, which would cause the parasite’s eggs to pass straight through the digestive system, according to a new study of the fossils.

The capillariid worms infect cattle and other ruminants, suggesting that eating cattle was the most likely source of the parasite, the study authors noted. The dogs may have been fed leftovers.

However, bones unearthed from the rubbish pile suggested that cattle were not the most consumed animal. About 90% of the 38,000 bones unearthed were from pigs and 10% from cattle.

A piece of a dog’s feces contained fish tapeworm eggs, indicating that he had been infected by eating raw freshwater fish. However, no other evidence of fish consumption, such as bones, was found at the site. This lack of evidence is perhaps because the site was not used year-round and the fish with the tapeworm was consumed in a different settlement.

“Durrington Walls was largely occupied seasonally, particularly in the winter periods. The dog has probably already arrived infected with the parasite,” said study co-author Dr. Piers Mitchell, Physician and Senior Research Associate and Director of the Ancient Parasites Laboratory at the Department of Archeology at the University of Cambridge, in a press release.

“Isotopic studies of cow bones at the site suggest they came from southern regions of Britain, which was probably also true of the people who lived and worked there,” he said in the statement. The research was published Thursday in the journal Parasitology.

Stonehenge is made of two types of stone: larger sarsen stones and smaller bluestone monoliths from Wales, which were erected first. Archaeologists believe Durrington Walls was inhabited by the people who built the second stage of the monument, when the instantly recognizable triliths – two vertical stones topped by a third horizontal stone – were erected.

The village is also considered a place where many parties took place – as revealed by pottery fragments and the large number of animal bones found there. However, there is little evidence to suggest that people lived or ate at Stonehenge itself.

“This new evidence tells us something new about the people who came here for winter parties during the construction of Stonehenge,” said study co-author Mike Parker Pearson, a professor at the Institute of Archeology at University College London and leader of the research project The Stones of Stonehenge.

“Pork and beef were either roasted on a skewer or cooked in clay pots, but it seems the offal was not always so well cooked.”