By analyzing human bones from the Yamna culture, researchers find evidence for the first time that indicate the origin of horse riding. Ancient Europeans already rode horses 5,000 years ago, revealed a study published this Friday (03/03). The group of international researchers involved in the discoveries claimed to have found convincing evidence that proved this hypothesis.

For this, the team from the University of Helsinki and other European institutions analyzed more than 200 human skeletons that were in museum collections in Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

Published in the specialized journal Science Advances, the study claims that it found signs in the skeletons of what the researchers called “horse riding syndrome”. It is recognized in six markers that indicate that the person rode a horse regularly, including wear marks on the hip socket, femur, pelvis, as well as stress-induced spinal degeneration.

“When sitting on the horse, it is necessary to balance with each step of the mount and to hold firmly with the legs”, said Martin Trautmann, researcher at the University of Helsinki. He added that the first riders probably rode bareback and clung to the animal’s mane.

“Our findings provide a strong argument that horseback riding was already a common activity for some individuals of the Yamna culture around 3000 BC,” highlights the study.

Decisive step for human development

Archaeologist Volker Heyd of the University of Helsinki said the discovery “fits very well into the big picture” of the Bronze Age Yamna culture, known for its burial mounds, or Kurganes, and originally from the Pontic steppe, where today’s Ukraine and western Russia.

Researchers have long suspected that the Yamna culture used horses, which would explain their rapid geographic expansion over just a few generations.

“It’s hard to imagine how this expansion would have occurred without improved means of transportation. The use of horses for transportation was a decisive step in human cultural development,” states the study.

According to Heyd, the spread of Indo-European languages ​​is linked to the movement of this culture, which also reshaped the genetic makeup of Europe.

Researchers also claim that it is unlikely that the Yamna culture were a warlike people. “They were cowboys,” adds Trautman.

The study also indicates that a small number of individuals in this group would have been knights. These individuals probably helped protect cattle and sheep.

Although scientists had already found evidence that horses would have been domesticated between 3500 BC and 300 BC, the new study is the first to indicate the origin of horse riding. Until then, there was only visual evidence of this practice shortly before 2000 BC in drawings from the third dynasty of Ur. Images and mentions of horseback riding in cuneiform texts are also found in the Old Babylonian period, around 1880 BC and 1595 BC.

cn (DW)