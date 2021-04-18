L.ost golden city of Egypt – in English it sounds a little more spectacular, the name that Zahi Hawass came up with for the find of his team of archaeologists. In September 2020, the Egyptian researchers came across well-preserved settlement remains made of Nile mud brick works on the western bank of the Nile opposite the Upper Egyptian city of Luxor, ancient Thebes, and at the beginning of April the former head of the Egyptian Antiquities Authority announced the discovery. However, nothing golden is known of the finds on the approximately 80 by 20 meter area that has been uncovered so far. “I call it the golden city because it was founded in the golden age of Egypt,” Hawass explained into a television camera. “I call them lost because nobody could believe that they existed here.”

Ulf von Rauchhaupt Responsible for the “Science” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Now the 38-year reign was Pharaoh Amenhoteps III. from about 1391 to 1353 BC BC not the only golden epoch in the three millennia spanning history of the Pharaonic Empire, but it was certainly one of them. The reign of Amenhotep III. reached from Nubia in what is now Sudan to Syria, but instead of through wars, it secured the empire primarily through the lively exchange of gifts and princesses. The American Egyptologist Victoria Jensen, who was not involved in the excavation but was on site last week, is known to have only two inscriptions on jugs of precisely datable finds: one from the 30th and the other from the 37th year of Amenhoteps III’s reign.