According to an article published on WednesdayIsraeli archaeologists have found a ancient ivory comb dating back to about 3,700 years ago and bearing what is probably the oldest known complete sentence in Canaanite alphabetic characters. The inscription present on the ancient comb encourages people to comb their hair and beard to get rid of lice, and precisely the sentence contains 17 letters that say: “May this fang eradicate the lice of the hair and beard”.

Experts say the discovery sheds new light on some of humanity’s earliest uses of the Canaanite alphabet, invented around 1800 BC and the foundation of all subsequent alphabetic systems, such as Hebrew, Arabic, Greek, Latin and Cyrillic; the trivial argument indicates that people have had problems with lice in everyday life over time, with archaeologists who claim to have even found microscopic evidence of lice on the comb.

The comb has been found for the first time in a 2016 excavation in Tel Lachishan archaeological site in southern Israel, but it was only at the end of last year that the tiny engraved words were noticed about it, when a professor from the Hebrew University of Israel made the incredible discovery; details of the find were published Wednesday in an article in the Jerusalem Journal of Archeology.

The chief researcherthe archaeologist of the Hebrew University Yosef Garfinkelclaimed that while many artifacts bearing Canaanite script have been found over the years, this one it is the first complete sentence to be discoveredfurthermore later defined it:

“This is the first sentence ever found in the Canaanite language in Israel. A milestone in the history of the human ability to write “.

The importance of the phrase present in the ancient comb

Garfinkel stated that previous discoveries of a few letters, perhaps a word here and there, did not leave much room for further research into the lives of the Canaanites, stating that “we did not have enough material”; the discovery of this ancient comb, on the other hand, also opens up space for the debate on the ancient era, again according to what Garfinkel affirmed, in fact the fact that the phrase was found on this ancient ivory comb, in the district of the palace and the temple of ancient city, along with the mention of the beard, could indicate that only the rich were able to read and write.

“It is a very human text. It shows us that people have not really changed and that lice have not really changed “

Garfinkel said.

The researchers noted that the ancient comb it was probably an imported luxury itemsince there were no elephants in Canaan and therefore no possibility of obtaining ivory; the Canaanites spoke an ancient Semitic language – related to modern Hebrew, Arabic and Aramaic – and resided in the lands bordering the eastern Mediterranean, it is also believed that developed the first known alphabetic writing systemfurthermore, finding a complete sentence would indicate that the Canaanites stood out among the first civilizations in the use of the written wordand precisely in this regard Garfinkel added:

“It shows that even in the earliest phase there were complete sentences”.

Garfinkel further said that experts dated the script to 1700 BC, comparing it to the archaic Canaanite alphabet previously found in Egypt’s Sinai Desert, dating from 1900 BC to 1700 BC, however the ancient Tel Lachish comb was found in a much later archaeological context e carbon dating has failed to determine its exact agelook at the article.

L’Austrian archaeologist Felix Höflmayera period expert which was not part of the publication, claimed that this dating method was not definitive further stating:

“At the moment there are not enough early alphabetic inscriptions that are securely dated.”

Still remaining on the story, he added that the discovery was very significant and will help consolidate Tel Lachish as the center of the early development of the alphabet, stating:

“Seventeen letters preserved on a single object are quite remarkable.”

The discovery marks the latest in a series of recent archaeological finds in Israel, in September in fact the archaeologists have announced the discovery “Once in a lifetime” by a funerary grotto from the time of the ancient Egyptian pharaoh Ramses II, filled with dozens of ceramic pieces and bronze artifacts.

In Augustscientists have unearthed one sumptuous 1,200 year old estate in the southern desert of Israel, just two months after the discovery of a rare ancient mosque in the same region; Also in August, archaeologists announced that they recently unearthed the titanic tusk of a prehistoric pachyderm near a kibbutz in southern Israel.

