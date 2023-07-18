The controversy over ancient anthropophagy, or cannibalism, has been raging in the academic world for more than a century. Today, claims of cannibalism are subjected to exacting standards of evidence.

That is why more than one eyebrow was recently raised at a study in Scientific Reports. The study claimed that a 1.45-million-year-old shin bone fragment—found 53 years ago in northern Kenya and poorly documented—was an indication that our human ancestors not only sacrificed their own kind, but probably They also consumed them.

A press release described the finding as the “oldest conclusive evidence” of such behavior.

Briana Pobiner, a paleoanthropologist at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History and first author of the paper, is an authority on crop marks. She had seen the half-tibia fossil six summers ago while she was examining hominid bones in a Nairobi museum vault. He was inspecting the fossil for bite marks when he noticed 11 thin cuts, all angled in the same direction and clustered around a spot where a calf muscle would have attached to bone—the meatiest bit on the bottom of the calf. leg, Pobiner said in an interview.

He sent casts of the scars to Michael Pante, a paleoanthropologist at Colorado State University and an author on the study, who made 3D scans and compared the shape of the incisions against a database of 898 tooth marks, tramplings and dismemberments. Analysis indicated that nine of the marks matched the type of damage caused by stone tools.

In the study, Pobiner wrote that cannibalism was a possible explanation for the fleshless bone. But the quotes from him in the press release sounded more definitive and, much to the chagrin of his colleagues, inspired headlines like “Cavemen Killed, Eaten Each Other 1.45 Million Years Ago, Scientists Say.”

Some experts praised the find, while others said his cannibalism argument was overblown, if only because he offered no proof that the meat had been eaten.

“Gorb,” said Tim D. White, a paleoanthropologist at the University of California, Berkeley, best known for leading the team that discovered Ardipithecus ramidus, a 4.4-million-year-old probable human ancestor. “The mere presence of ambiguous scratches on an isolated fossil bone is not sufficient evidence of cannibalism.”

Scholars have long debated whether to accept the usual and routine cannibalism in human prehistory.. The first confirmation was discovered in 1994 at the Gran Dolina cave site in the Sierra de Atapuerca in Spain. The remains of 11 individuals who lived about 800,000 years ago showed distinctive signs of having been eaten, with bones showing cuts, fractures where they had been cut open to expose marrow and human tooth marks.

Regarding the Pobiner bone fragment, “were there other bones with cut marks?” White said. “Were there stone tools present?”

When do marks on a bone indicate cannibalism?

“Never on a single bone,” White said.

By: FRANZ LIDZ