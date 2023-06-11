Ancient beauty treatment | Hair was already plucked with tweezers in ancient Rome – however, the tool belonged to a slave

Hair removal from the body is, at least in Western countries, part of hygiene for many, and also part of a neat and tidy appearance.

Hairs can be pulled out by the roots with tweezers. Such were already used by the ancient Romans. So people wanted to pluck and remove their hair even back then.

This is partly evidenced by the more than 50 tweezers found in England, which were found in the ruins of the ancient Roman city and in the spa.

The tweezers are from 200–300 years after the start of the countdown.

The town was located near the present-day village of Wroxeter, which is located in the county of Shropshire on the border between England and Wales.

In due course the name of the city was Viriconium Cornoviorumwhich was much the size of the more famous Pompeii, meaning more than 15,000 people lived there.

There was also a large bathhouse in the city, where many washed daily.

“Hairlessness was part of a well-groomed appearance. In particular, armpit hair had to be removed, even though it was painful,” says the curator who organized the exhibition near the ruins in Wroxeter Cameron Moffett.

The shape of the atulas in the Wroxeter excavations is similar to today’s, but the surface is, of course, rusty.

The find is one of the largest finds of tweezers in Britain. It shows that hair removal was an essential part of hygiene for some Romans.

The exhibition according to the release, hair removal was part of both men’s and women’s routines.

Hairlessness was also important in sports. For example, wrestlers were required to remove all body hair.

Removing the master’s or mistress’s hair was a slave’s job.

The advantage of tweezers here was that the handy tool was safe, simple and cheap. On the other hand, it also produced pain.

The exhibition features a writer and a politician of Seneca letter. In it, he describes the wails of the neighborhood that the Roman uttered when his hair was painfully removed.

With tweezers removed all body hair, including eyebrows.

Many Romans went to the baths daily, and brought their own tools for hygiene care.

In addition to tweezers, the “shower bag” could contain, for example, nail cleaner.

Clean-shaven, the Romans distinguished themselves from the “barbarians”. It was a slang word that originally meant outside the borders of the Roman Empire.

Later, it also referred to an uncivilized person, who could also be a Roman.

Show opened at the end of May in the new museum, reports The Times newspaper.

The exhibition was set up by a charitable organization

English Heritage

according to which more than 400 objects from Roman times are on display.

Wroxeter also has a Roman hookah, perfume bottles and bottles for storing bath oil.

According to archaeologists, they also show that appearance and cleanliness were taken care of in Roman times.

Also on display are cosmetic tools, jewelry beads and fertility amulets.