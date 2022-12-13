Ancient Arenas: Chariots is a tactical chariot racing game set in Ancient Rome. During the Slitherine Next event the first gameplay video and many details have been revealed about what awaits us from the game. Let’s see the video:

The objective of the player is to manage a stable by bringing it to compete until Circus Maximus From Rome. During the event, different game systems were shown, starting from the base of operations of our stable, which will offer many management options.

Our base of operations will also need to be managed

In the meantime, some buildings will have to be built which will serve to improve the team and personalize it. There will also be some special aspects. For example, in one tent it will be possible to pray to the gods for favorable weather, through another one it will be possible to do talent scouting to look for the best horses and charioteers in the world.

There will be: a blacksmith, who will forge the armor and improve it; the stables, where the horses will live and train; a training ground for charioteers; a market where you can buy armor and equipment; an altar to pray on to bring bad luck to rivals and a tent in which to prepare for the next race, reviewing team and race information.





The tent in which you prepare for your next ride

There main campaign it will develop along a real calendar, where various events and appointments will be marked. Each victory will earn points that will earn fame and equipment for the next race. If you don’t score enough points to stay in the tournament, the game will end.





The Ancient Arenas: Chariots event calendar

During the races you can choose your own style of play, giving orders or directly taking the reins of the chariot. The game camera will be positioned in different points of view, depending on your preferences. For example, we can have a bird’s eye view, or watch the race from behind the chariot.





The game camera can be positioned in different ways





Which camera to choose, will be up to the player





You will have to pay attention to the horses and the charioteers, who may die during the races

During the races it will be necessary to pay attention to accidents, in order to avoid that the charioteers and the horses die prematurely.

Ancient Arenas: Chariots is in development for PC and does not yet have an official release date.