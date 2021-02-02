War films have been produced in the cinema since the birth of the industry. From there, the war genre has been a means that allows reaching a large number of people in a massive way. An example of this is the context of Second World War, when the countries in conflict used the cinema as a way to transmit to their troops and inhabitants the future of the campaign and the awareness of the needs for victory in the contest.

Hollywood has not been left behind, since from there the highest-grossing war films are produced. Therefore, we present you some famous (and not so famous) films that you must see to know how conflicts have been throughout human history .

Old war movies

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

The Thin Red Line (1988)

Apocalypse Now (1979)

The Hunter (1978)

Modern war movies

Black Hawk shot down (2001)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

The Sniper (2015)

Duty Accomplished (2018)

War movies on Netflix

Iron Hearts (2014)

War Machine (2017)

Operation Red Sea (2019)

5 Bloods

War Movies Upcoming Releases

Top Gun 2: Maverick (May 1, 2021)