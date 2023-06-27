If Mario Ancic’s name rings in it, it’s because he promised to become one of the best tennis players of his generation. For someone he was “Baby Goran”, the designated heir of his Croatian compatriot Ivanisevic with whom he won the Davis Cup in 2005. The British press was more obvious when they renamed him “Super Mario”, the day after his legendary victory against Federer. But truly legendary: it was June 25, 2002, it was at Wimbledon, it was his debut on the London grass and that defeat would be the only one suffered by King Roger against All England in six years.