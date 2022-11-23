PagoPa alongside the Municipalities, “to offer support in the implementation of campaigns aimed at informing and making citizens aware of the benefits deriving from the adoption of the Io app and from the digital use of integrated public services”. This was announced by PagoPa, the company that deals with the dissemination of digital public services, on the occasion of the National Assembly of the Anci, underway at the Bergamo Fair. The declared objective is to “stimulate an aware and coherent use of Io, the public services app, throughout the territory, meeting local authorities with ‘ready-to-use’, modular and customizable communication tools and materials, which you can freely draw on based on the needs of the individual territory”.

The initiative, for which the communication campaign has already started in two pilot cities, is part of the corporate strategy of strengthening collaboration with the Municipalities. “The objective of all the actions undertaken by PagoPa is to make administrations more efficient and citizens more satisfied. The PagoPa payment platform and the Io app are increasingly widespread and their synergistic use is a fundamental lever for building services at added value for the citizen”, explains Gloriana Cimmino, sales and customer director of PagoPa, on the occasion of the workshop promoted by the company during the Anci assembly, “to give a voice to the territories and tell the results of an alliance with the Municipalities, close to improve people’s quality of life”.

The synergy between PagoPa and the Io app “has guaranteed the Municipalities to bring important results on the main taxes – says Cimmino – To support our Municipalities even more, we have activated campaigns that enable the administration to amplify the knowledge of the services, in the awareness that digital services are grounded in an ecosystem logic, i.e. with the involvement of central, administrative bodies and technological partners. At the moment, we are therefore investing a lot in terms of communication on two levels. There is a plan national, to raise awareness of a digital world that must translate the concept of increased citizenship, with technology therefore as a tool that is added to the physical sphere without replacing it. And then we act locally, to spread ‘best practices’ among the territories”.

Underlines Giampiero Zaffi Borgetti, head of services to the Municipalities of the Anci foundation: “The digitization of the services provided by the public administration is a complex issue, which has been discussed for years and which today sees markedly positive implications in progress. The enabling platforms, such as PagoPa and the Io app, they certainly allow for great simplification and optimization of the services that the public administration, including local ones, can provide to citizens. There are some good practices that clearly demonstrate the level to which this optimization can lead. It remains to make a operation of deployment of these ‘best practices’, so that even small Municipalities are able to adopt them in full”.

The objectives of the Pnrr “are challenging in terms of the number of services that must travel on the platform. With PagoPa and the IO platform we have 300,000 services for each platform by 2026. How can we overcome this challenge? – asks Zaffi Borgetti – The institutions , especially the smaller and more fragile ones, need support and we know that small Municipalities are almost all of the Italian Municipalities: they must be put in a position to follow good practices. on which the enabling platforms are based. Everyone will do their part and gradually, according to a path of confluence and according to a logic of simplification and not a logic of fulfillment, we will arrive at a full adoption of these platforms”.