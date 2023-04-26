NetEase today announced the founding of Anchor Pointa new development team dual-based in Barcelona, ​​Spain and Seattle, USA, comprised of industry veterans who have worked on several high-profile titles previously.

The study was founded by Paul Ehrethdirector and designer with over 20 years of experience in the industry and who previously worked on high-profile games such as the Halo series and Control.

As co-founder we also find Pere Torrents, as well as other well-known developers who have games such as Ghost of Tsushima, Red Dead Redemption and Tom Clancy’s The Division in their curriculum.

Anchor Point Studio’s goal is to create action-adventure games for consoles and PC that “push the limits of entertainment” and bring surprising new elements to gameplay. The studio’s headquarters is in Barcelona, ​​but it will also have a division in Seattle, capable of coordinating between two distant locations.

There is also a presentation trailer of the team which is titled as the motto of the studio, or “Per aspera, ad astra”, or “through the roughness, up to the stars”, a quote that connects to some classics such as the Aeneid , although it is found in generally different forms.

In any case, it all points to the idea of ​​adventure travel, probably in line with the kind of gaming experience that the team intends to build in the coming years, with the rich support of NetEase.