NetEase today announced the founding of Anchor Pointa new development team dual-based in Barcelona, Spain and Seattle, USA, comprised of industry veterans who have worked on several high-profile titles previously.
The study was founded by Paul Ehrethdirector and designer with over 20 years of experience in the industry and who previously worked on high-profile games such as the Halo series and Control.
As co-founder we also find Pere Torrents, as well as other well-known developers who have games such as Ghost of Tsushima, Red Dead Redemption and Tom Clancy’s The Division in their curriculum.
Anchor Point Studio’s goal is to create action-adventure games for consoles and PC that “push the limits of entertainment” and bring surprising new elements to gameplay. The studio’s headquarters is in Barcelona, but it will also have a division in Seattle, capable of coordinating between two distant locations.
There is also a presentation trailer of the team which is titled as the motto of the studio, or “Per aspera, ad astra”, or “through the roughness, up to the stars”, a quote that connects to some classics such as the Aeneid , although it is found in generally different forms.
In any case, it all points to the idea of adventure travel, probably in line with the kind of gaming experience that the team intends to build in the coming years, with the rich support of NetEase.
