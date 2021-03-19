Alcorcón’s season is being extremely complex: lack of goal, improper line-ups, COVID, change of coach, much of the season in the relegation zone … To say that Alcorcón reaches the derby at a good time may be well understood in a team from the bottom of the table. But it is the truth. The Alcorcón is doing a choral football of great demand and work that is giving them points. Specifically 10 of the last 15 possible points. But Anquela does not lose the north or let it be misled “We had a streak at the beginning in which it seemed that it was going to be sewing and singing. In football there is neither past nor future. Just present. The present is to train well tomorrow and Rayo Vallecano. In soccer, you go from white to black in a short time ”.

On Rayo “It is a team made to fight for promotion. He is in the fight, he plays well and for us it will not be easy. But we have options if we are able to compete at a high level ”. Asked in the press room by one of the team’s best players in recent weeks, Nwakali “I see the performance collectively. The only thing I can tell you is that we have been very lucky ”. The coach remembered the fans “We are missing a lot of points and we have to get them. At home it should be easier, but without an audience it’s different… Unfortunately we don’t have our people… With our people I guarantee that things would be a bit more difficult for the rivals ”. Alcorcón has José León’s withdrawal due to accumulation of cards and Aguilera’s and Juanma Bravo’s almost certainly due to injury.