Ancient aliens (Ancestral Aliens) is the pseudoscientific series that is broadcast on History Channel since 2010. The program made Giorgio A. Tsoukalos become one of the most famous memes on the internet.

The show will have its first film, confirmed Johs Heald, who will direct the project for Legendary Pictures. . Additionally, Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg will serve as producers.

As Heald explained, in an interview conducted by the Deadline portal, making the Ancestral Aliens film is one of his greatest wishes come true: “Being able to face this project with my Cobra Kai colleagues is a dream.”

Luke Ryan will serve as the feature film’s screenwriter and executive producer. At the moment it is not known what approach the film will take, only that it will “cover the whole world”, as Heald put it.

What is Ancient Aliens about?

Every episode of Ancient aliens shows the supposed involvement of extraterrestrial beings in the great achievements of humanity, they even presume that aliens have assumed the role of different gods in ancient cultures.

In each chapter you can see the intervention of Giorgio A. Tsoukalos and David Childress. The series has 15 seasons and is one of the best known and most criticized on the History Channel. Its detractors even premiered Ancient Aliens Debunked, a three-hour documentary that refutes with scientific explanations the issues shown in Ancient Aliens.