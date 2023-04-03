Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey he totaled sales for over 1.5 million copies: the game development team, Panache Digital Games, announced it with a post, explaining how the success of this project has allowed the studio to grow exponentially.

“We are thrilled to announce that Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey has reached a significant milestone, selling over 1.5 million copies worldwide,” the tweet read. “When we started working at Ancestors, our team consisted of only seven people: today we are fifty and we keep growing!”

It is a pleasure to see that the original and courageous project by Desilets, which everyone knows as the father of Assassin’s Creed, has had an excellent response; all the more reason considering that at the launch Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey was received with votes between good and mediocre.

In our review of Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey we actually criticized the game’s combat system, the passive behavior of many animals present in the scenarios and the repetitiveness of some mechanics.