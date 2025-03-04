Carlo Ancelotti attended the media in the usual press conference Prior to the round of the 16th Champions League, in which Real Madrid will face Atlético In Santiago Bernabéu, and did not miss the opportunity to leave his players a message.

The Italian coach was overwhelming in his words towards the squad after the defeat against Betis on Saturday: “To clarify a little, There are two types of players: those who run and those who make a difference, if someone wants to be in the middle cannot be. O You run or brand the difference“Carletto categorized, making it clear that the lack of aid in defense was one of the great reasons for the catastrophe, even more so in a meeting in which the attackers were especially inaccurate.

As for the tie against Atleti, the Real Madrid coach stressed: “It is a tie that will be matched, it will obviously decide in the second leg, tomorrow’s goal is to play well and take advantage for the return. The game will be matched, competed, we cannot think of getting a great advantage tomorrow, it is not possible because the opponent competes very well, strong. The tie will be absolutely matched until the end. ”

“The derby is always a special match at the level of emotionsthey have always been very matched, very competed, and tomorrow will be the same. Atlético is doing a very good season in all competitions, “Ancelotti reviewed, also giving the key to improving his league performance against Betis.”In the first part we did it very badly, in the second part very wellwe have to think about playing as the second part in the first part, it is not so complicated. ”





As for the system, the Italian does not plan to change his tactics: “We also have to take into account the players who have rested, who can have more opportunity tomorrow, such as Raúl Asencio, such as Eduardo Camavinga. We are not going to change, to reinforce the center of the field OA to remove a strikerwe have to maintain the same idea. ”

On the other hand, Fede Valverde’s unknowns are: “He trained yesterday and had good feelings. Today he will train with the team, After training we will make the decision to play or not“Ancelotti said.