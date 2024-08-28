After the numerous criticisms he faces, Kylian Mbappé received the absolute support of Carlo Ancelotti. The coach of the real Madrid He says it’s too early to speak in a bad way.
There should be no panic on board, confidence comes first. Carlo Ancelotti spoke at a press conference prior to Real Madrid’s trip to Las Palmas on Thursday. The Italian coach could not escape questions about Kylian Mbappé and his difficult start to the championship.
For him, there is no need to worry about the performances of the captain of Les Bleus. In any case, not yet. “Kylian Mbappé’s last goal was on August 14, it’s only August 28. It’s only been two weeks since he scored. It’s too short for us to worry. We don’t, we don’t worry, he doesn’t worry. He’s very happy and very pleased. Of course he wants to score in the next game. Kylian Mbappé is progressing very well, I see him getting better every day. He’s excited, motivated and eager. He trains well, he’s very humble and I think he’s adapting very well.” said Ancelotti at a press conference.
The Spanish press has taken advantage of Mbappé’s obsession and questions can already be read about his performance. His positioning in the centre of the pitch does not seem to suit him, as he regularly strays out to the wing and hinders Vinicius in sequence.
As expected, the relationship between Brazilians and French is difficult to describe at the moment. Obviously, an interesting assessment after only three games…
