Real Madrid has passed the first litmus test of these two weeks with flying colors and they are already looking forward to Saturday’s game against Atlético de Madrid. After two stages at the controls of the white club, Carlo Ancelotti does not have the best record against the colchoneros, although the last few games have managed to reverse the situation. These are the numbers of the 17 derbies that Ancelotti has played against Atlético de Madrid:
17 derbies in four seasons there are many clashes against the same rival, but even so the accounts are quite even. The first stage, from 2013 to 2015, Simeone led a great group and prevailed above all in La Liga, which is what makes the accounts almost even. ancelotti have a 7-4-6 record distributed in four different competitions and has a negative balance in the domestic competition.
Despite the fact that Atlético de Madrid is not a team that stands out for its goalscoring ability, they have scored 41 goals in the derbies that Ancelotti has been. Of those 41, the real Madrid he took care of 23 and the Athletic of 18. There are two results that stand out from the rest in this regard, a 4-0 win for Atlético de Madrid at the Vicente Calderón in 2014/15 and the 4-1 win in the Lisbon Champions League final in favor of Madrid.
League
This is the competition that has given Ancelotti the worst. During his first stage, he barely drew a draw in four games but of the last three, two have been for the whites. 2 wins, 1 draw and 4 losses leaves a positive balance for Atleti.
Champions League
Here Madrid does take advantage. Of the three games played, one draw and two wins leave the Whites unbeaten. Among these results is the 4-1 Lisbon 2014the long-awaited tenth.
Copa del Rey
Three different seasons have had an Ancelotti-Simeone in the cup competition. In the first stage, two victories, a draw and a defeat were divided between the two clubs. It is the victory of Real Madrid this season by 3-1 the one that breaks equality.
Spain Supercup
This is the other mattress victory in this analysis. There is only one confrontation between the two coaches in the Spanish Super Cup and Simeone’s men took the cat into the water. A 1-1 draw at the Bernabéu and a 1-0 victory in 2014 give the rojiblancos the clash.
|
victories
|
defeats
|
draws
|
goals for
|
Goals against
|
7
|
6
|
4
|
23
|
18
