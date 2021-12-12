The Blancos continue to fly in the league. The Colchoneros were also beaten thanks to the goals of Benzema and Asensio, both assisted by the unleashed Vinicius

Real Madrid dictates the law in the derby by inflicting a severe blow to Atletico’s comeback hopes. Thanks to a goal in time and a flawless performance behind, the Blancos take three points that weigh like a boulder, because they dig a consistent groove both with the direct rivals (Sevilla and Betis), separated by eight and nine lengths respectively, as well as with the Colchoneros, who, albeit with one game less, now find themselves trailing by 13 points. The Cholo gang was condemned by a splendid right-footed shot by Benzema, increasingly solitary “Pichichi” at 13, and a paw by Asensio, with Vinicius in the role of finisher on both occasions. Double satisfaction for Ancelotti, who collects the ninth useful result in a row (including eight victories) and finds his first success against Simeone on the fifth attempt.

Opposite realities – Ancelotti and Simeone arrived at the derby in diametrically opposite conditions: the Blancos driven by the enthusiasm of the results and with a practically complete squad (the only unavailable Ceballos), the Colchoneros instead struggling with a limping pace (only three wins in the last seven days) and half defense in the infirmary. Benzema’s lightning recovery allowed the Emilian coach to field the gala eleven, dissolving the ballot between Rodrygo and Asensio only at the last minute (to the advantage of the latter) to complete the offensive trident with the French and Vinicius. On the contrary, a lot of imaginative work for Cholo, forced to design an unprecedented central couple in front of Oblak (Kondogbia-Felipe) and with a half-serve Suarez left initially on the bench in favor of Cunha.

Benzema – The Cholo band that usually exalts itself in moments of difficulty, managing to push the heart beyond the obstacle, does not betray even this time by starting off like a rocket. High pressing, intensity, constant doubling are the mix with which the Colhoneros immediately put the hosts under pressure. But Madrid holds up the impact without getting lost and, exactly as happened against Inter, strikes at the first opportunity without mercy. An incorrect filtering by Koke after 15 ‘sets off a deadly overturn orchestrated by Casemiro and Benzema, finished by Vinicius and concluded by the French bomber with a stylistically perfect right-footed volley that gives the Blancos wings. Yes, because, beyond the constant pressure and the slight territorial supremacy, Atletico are unable to create the slightest thought in Courtois. The only exception was a left on a free kick from Griezmann in the 36th minute on which the Belgian arrived in diving.

Lethal doubling – Madrid meanwhile makes the ball go round with the usual painstaking work of Modric and Kroos, while Casemiro acts as a barrier in front of the defense. As much as the Colchoneros try to find spaces by expanding the game, the Blancos do not allow the slightest space and Simeone just has to try to reshuffle the cards in the second half: outside the worst Griezmann since the beginning of the season, as well as Carrasco, and inside Lemar and Joao Felix . Changes only to interpreters, because tactically changes little, with the rojiblancos always insisting on the side lanes without success. That it is not an evening for Atletico is understood definitively at 57 ‘, when the Blancos pack the doubling with another lightning restart: the assist is still from an inspired Vinicius, the seal instead is of Asensio, who beats Oblak from center area with a platter of first intention on the furthest pole. The second defensive sleep of the evening still proves fatal for the rojiblancos, who do not even need Suarez’s subsequent entry in the last half hour. Just a few jolts and two unrealistic attempts in the last 20 ‘for Atletico, including a free kick by the newcomer Lemar and a poisonous close attempt by Joao Felix in full recovery. But the Blancos take home the victory with personality and confidence, putting more than one hand on the La Liga.

